Reasons Why You Should Hold Eastman Chemical Stock in Your Portfolio

Eastman Chemical Company EMN benefits from its innovation-driven growth model and cost-cutting and productivity actions amid headwinds from demand weakness in specific markets.



The EMN stock is down 2.1% over the past year compared with the Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry’s decline of 12.7%.



Let’s find out why EMN stock is worth retaining at the moment.

Eastman Chemical Gains on Innovation & Cost Actions

Eastman aims to increase new business revenues by utilizing its innovation-driven growth strategy. Innovation and market development initiatives are expected to support its sales volumes. Its specialty portfolio is expected to drive sales growth across key end markets such as consumer durables, building & construction and transportation. EMN expects higher volumes in its specialty businesses in 2025, leveraging an innovation-driven growth model.



The company is also expected to gain from the revenues and earnings generated by its Kingsport methanolysis facility. The plant is expected to deliver roughly $75-$100 million of incremental EBITDA growth in 2025 compared with 2024 through a ramp-up of existing customers and new business wins. The Advanced Materials unit is expected to contribute $50-$75 million of incremental EBITDA.



Eastman is also benefiting from its actions to manage costs. It is expected to benefit from lower operating costs from its operational transformation program. EMN is taking action to keep its manufacturing and administrative costs in control. Pricing initiatives and lower raw material and energy costs are also expected to support the company’s bottom line. Eastman Chemical plans to reduce structural costs to offset inflation while investing in growth and long-term value creation. It expects cost and productivity actions to drive $50 million of earnings growth in 2025.



Eastman Chemical also remains focused on maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation with an emphasis on debt reduction. It returned more than $700 million to shareholders in 2024 through dividends and share repurchases, including $300 million of share buybacks. It expects to repurchase shares worth around $100-$200 million in 2025. Eastman also increased its dividend for the 15th consecutive year. Furthermore, the company expects to deliver around $1.3 billion in operating cash flow in 2025.

Soft Demand a Concern for EMN Stock

Eastman Chemical faces challenges from weak demand in certain markets. It is seeing soft demand in building & construction and cautious customer behavior in consumer durables and electronics. Demand in building & construction remains sluggish in most regions.



The lower interest rate environment has not translated into a conducive environment for demand growth. Demand in the automotive space is expected to remain weak over the near term due to the decline in global automotive production. The impacts of weaker demand are likely to be seen on the company’s top-line performance in the first quarter of 2025.

EMN’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

EMN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA, Ingevity Corporation NGVT and Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS. While AXTA and NGVT sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CRS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axalta Coating’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.51, indicating a rise of 6.8% from year-ago levels. AXTA beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 16.3%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingevity’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $4.45, indicating a rise of 26.8% from year-ago levels. The consensus estimate for NGVT’s 2025 earnings has increased by 29% in the past 60 days.



The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology for the current fiscal year stands at $6.95, reflecting a 46.6% year-over-year increase. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%.

