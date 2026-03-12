Reasons Why You Should Hold on to Broadridge Stock Right Now

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions BR have had a decent run over the past month. The stock has gained 5.4%, outpacing the industry’s 2.9% growth.

BR has a Growth Score of B. This style score condenses key financial metrics to reflect a fair sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

The company’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings are expected to be up 7.8% year over year. Earnings for fiscal 2026 and 2027 are projected to rise 10.6% and 9.7%, respectively, year over year. Revenues are expected to increase 6.6% in fiscal 2026 and 4.4% in fiscal 2027.

Factors That Bode Well for BR

BR is benefiting from revenue growth driven by its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based BPO services, leveraging networks, data and digital capabilities. The company’s diversified products and services, along with acquisitions, support top-line growth, enabling it to gain more market share.

The company’s top line benefits from balanced demand in its capital markets business. Growing adoption of BR’s DLR platform, a distributed ledger repo platform, and revenues from Canton Coin, a utility token used to pay application and infrastructure fees on the Global Synchronizer, collectively drive growth in this segment. Broadridge completed the issuance of SOC GENS’ (France's financial institution) first digital bond, highlighting the flexibility and power of its DLR platform to tokenize a wide range of assets.

Broadridge continues to drive democratization and digitization in the governance business to boost demand for U.S. equities, banking on its shareholder rights protection characteristics. It is also rolling out an AI-native policy engine and vote implementation capabilities for institutional investors like JPMorgan and Wells Fargo to reduce their reliance on proxy advisers.

BR continues to build its pilot program, earlier launched with ExxonMobil, to enable retail shareholders to provide standing voting instructions for annual meetings. The company also expects to integrate tokenized and digital assets into its proxy capabilities and extend them to digital wallets where investors hold their equities and other tokenized assets, creating a seamless client experience by the end of 2026.



BR is also investing in acquisitions to accelerate its product set and development, domestically and internationally. In January 2026, the company acquired Acolin, a European provider of cross-border fund distribution and regulatory services, to expand its distribution solutions for asset managers, helping them enter new markets and grow assets, while also strengthening its regulatory services for the global asset management industry.

In September 2025, the company acquired iJoin, a retirement plan technology provider specializing in participant onboarding, engagement and analytics solutions, to strengthen its workplace and retirement solutions business.

Broadridge consistently rewards its shareholders through dividend payments. In fiscal 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, the company paid out $290.7 million, $331 million, $368.2 million and $402.3 million in dividends, respectively. Such moves boost shareholder value and instill investor confidence.

A Risk to Watch

BR had a current ratio of 0.97 at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2026, lower than the industry's average of 2.1. A current ratio below 1 often suggests that a company may not be well-positioned to meet its short-term obligations.

