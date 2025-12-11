Reasons Why You Should Hold Booz Allen Stock in Your Portfolio

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH have gained 4.6% over the past month against 0.4% decline of the Industry.

The company has a Growth Score of A. This style score condenses key financial metrics to reflect a fair sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

Factors That Bode Well

Booz Allen’s vision of doubling down on potential growth areas, working with customers to provide solutions with commercially oriented, outcome-based approach and restructuring the business to reduce $150 million in identified incremental costs on an annualized basis, collectively support its VoLT Strategy. These will help the company reduce cost in stable sectors, such as civil and invest in more promising sectors such as cybersecurity, AI and warfighting tech. Growing cyber-attacks and the global usage of AI are keeping the demand environment strong for BAH.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Revenue (TTM)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation revenue-ttm | Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Quote

BAH has a strong balance sheet. Cash and equivalents were $816 million as of Sept. 30, 2025, with current debt of $83 million. Since the company carries a nominal current debt, most of the cash is available for investments in growth initiatives and distribution to shareholders.

The company’s cash reserves contribute to its strong liquidity. At the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2026, it reported a current ratio of 1.76, higher than the industry average of 1.19, which suggests it is well-positioned to meet its short-term obligations.

Key Risk Factor

The company provides consulting services primarily to the U.S. government, leading to stable revenues rather than rapid growth. As a result, the stock may not be ideal for momentum investing, which relies on capitalizing on stocks that exhibit strong upward trends and price surges.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Booz Allen currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

A couple of better-ranked stocksin the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Genpact G and Palantir Technologies PLTR.

Genpact carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. G has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.60%.

Genpact delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.53% on average.

Palantir Technologies carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. PLTR has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 50%.

Palantir beat earnings estimates in the three quarters and matched estimates in one quarter, with an earnings surprise of 16.27% on average.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Genpact Limited (G) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.