Reasons Why You Should Hold ABM Stock in Your Portfolio

ABM Industries Incorporated ABM is bolstered by a robust demand scenario and proactive strategies driven by acquisitions and partnerships. The shareholder-friendly initiatives bode well for the company. Escalating expenses and geopolitical tensions are hurting the company’s prospects.

ABM’s revenues are anticipated to increase 5% and 2.5% year over year in fiscal 2026 and 2027, respectively. Earnings are estimated to rise 14.8% in fiscal 2026 and 11% in fiscal 2027. The company has an earnings ESP of 0.3%.

Factors That Augur Well for ABM

ABM Industries delivered solid 6.1% revenue growth in Q1 fiscal 2026, driven by strong performance in ATS and Aviation, and supported by broad-based demand across segments. The company significantly improved cash flow through effective working capital management and continued progress in its ERP implementation, strengthening its overall financial flexibility.

ABM Industries Incorporated Revenue (TTM)

ABM Industries Incorporated revenue-ttm | ABM Industries Incorporated Quote

ABM Industries strengthened its position in the semiconductor and high-tech services market through the WGNSTAR acquisition, enhancing its capabilities in cleanroom operations and production tool management. This strategic move supports its focus on higher-margin, specialized engineering services and expands its presence in mission-critical semiconductor environments. With ongoing investments in advanced chip manufacturing, the company is well positioned to leverage WGNSTAR’s expertise to secure long-term, recurring contracts and strengthen its competitive standing.

The City of Alexandria Transit Company (DASH) partnered with ABM Industries to deploy an in-route pantograph charger and related infrastructure, aiding its fleet electrification efforts. This project allows buses to charge during service, enhancing operational flexibility, extending range and reducing emissions, while ensuring reliable transit operations.

ABM Industries continues to drive shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation, combining consistent dividends with meaningful share repurchases. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the company repurchased $73.0 million of stock, bringing full-year buybacks to $121.3 million and reducing its share count by 4%. It raised its quarterly dividend by 9% to $0.29 per share, marking its 58th consecutive year of annual dividend increases.

Over fiscal 2023-2025, ABM paid dividends of $57.5 million, $56.5 million and $65.6 million, respectively. During the same period, it returned $138.1 million, $56.1 million and $122.2 million through share repurchases, highlighting its strong and consistent commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

ABM maintains a solid liquidity position, with its current ratio rising to 1.50 in Q1 fiscal 2026 from 1.49 in 2025, 1.33 in 2024, 1.41 in 2023 and 1.15 in 2022. This overall upward trend reflects improving working capital management and a strengthening balance sheet. With the ratio consistently above 1, the company remains well positioned to meet its short-term obligations.

ABM’s Key Risks to Watch

ABM faces growing cost pressures as operating expenses continue to trend upward, weighing on margins and near-term earnings growth. The company increased total operating costs by 4.2% in fiscal 2023, 4.1% in fiscal 2024 and 4.7% in fiscal 2025. This underscores the need for stronger cost control to prevent expense growth from outpacing revenues and eroding profitability. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the expenses surged 6.9% year over year.

ABM Industries faces risks from macroeconomic uncertainty, including tariff pressures and changes in government policies that could raise input costs or delay infrastructure and public-sector projects. Trade tensions and shifting spending priorities may slow contract awards, while elevated labor costs could further pressure margins and temper growth.

ABM Industries’ Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

ABM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks for investors’ consideration are Dave Inc. DAVE and Maximus MMS.

Dave currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 10.5% and 24.5% for 2026 and 2027, respectively.

DAVE has an encouraging earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings beat of 54.2%.

Maximus carries a Zacks Rank of 2(Buy). MMS has an expected earnings growth rate of 15% and 5.04% for fiscal 2026 and 2027, respectively.

The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history as it has topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing in the remaining one, delivering an average earnings surprise of 25.5%.

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ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.