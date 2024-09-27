Reasons Why You Should Bet on Rollins Stock Right Now

Rollins, Inc. ROL stock has performed well over the past year, appreciating 33%, and has the potential to sustain momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you haven’t taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, you should add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes ROL Stock an Attractive Pick?

Solid Rank: Rollins currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 offer attractive investment opportunities.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Rollins has a decent earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the consensus mark in one of the trailing four quarters and matched thrice, delivering an average beat of 4.2%.

Strong Growth Prospects: The company’s Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings of $1 reflects 11.1% year-over-year growth. Moreover, earnings are expected to register 10% growth in 2024.

Growth Factors: Rollins has developed its operating platform to increase cross-selling opportunities and cost efficiency and facilitate swift customer service delivery. The company’s real-time service tracking and customer Internet communication technologies have increased its competitive advantage. Its proprietary Branch Operating Support System facilitates service tracking and payment processing for technicians and provides virtual route management tools to increase route efficiency across the network, enabling cost reduction and increasing customer retention through quick response service.

The demand environment for this leading pest and termite control services provider is currently in good shape across all its business lines. Revenues increased 8.7% year over year in the first quarter of 2024. Residential, commercial and termite business lines registered 6.3%, 9.9% and 11.8% growth, respectively.

Consistent dividend payment underscores the company's commitment to its shareholders and underlines its business confidence. It paid dividends of $264.3 million, $211.6 million and $208.7 million in 2023, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Evertec EVTC and Genpact G.

Evertec sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

EVTC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.1%, on average.

Genpact carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.4%. G delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.9%, on average.

