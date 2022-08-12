Reasons Why You Should Bet on Charles River (CRAI) Stock Now

The stock of CRA International, Inc., which conducts business as Charles River Associates CRAI, has gained 18.9% in the past three months compared with a 13.3% rise in the industry it belongs to. The company is currently benefiting from a strong global presence, business diversification and an excellent professional team.

Let’s take a look at the factors that make the stock an attractive pick.

Solid Rank: Charles River currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Northward Estimate Revisions: Two estimates for 2022 moved north in the past 60 days versus no southward revision, reflecting the analysts’ confidence in the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRAI’s 2022 earnings has moved up 3.8% in the past 60 days.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Charles Riverhas an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 26%, on average.

Driving Factors: Charles River has a diversified business with service offerings across areas of functional expertise, client base and regions. Proficiency in multiple industries helps the company to meet varying client needs and offer other innovative services. Further, the company gets to know about business strategies adopted worldwide. This multidisciplinary setup enables it to bring experts from all fields under one platform.

The company operates through a global network of coordinated offices spread across North America and Europe. The company’s international presence allows it to work with the world’s leading professionals on multiple issues. This helps the company enhance its knowledge base and areas of functional expertise.

In 2021, 2020 and 2019, the company repurchased shares worth $44.9 million, $13.4 million and $18.1 million, respectively. It also paid $8.29 million, $7.50 million and $6.54 million in dividends during 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Such moves indicate the company’s commitment to creating value for shareholders and underline its confidence in its business.

Charles River Associates Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Charles River Associates price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Charles River Associates Quote

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

A couple of other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP.

Avis Budget sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. CAR has a full-year earnings expectation of 108.4%.

Avis Budget delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 69.5%, on average.

Automatic Data Processing has a Zacks Rank #2 at present. ADP has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12%.

Automatic Data Processing delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5%, on average.

