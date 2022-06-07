Reasons Why You Should Avoid Investing in Flowserve (FLS) Now

Flowserve Corporation’s FLS recent operational performance failed to impress investors due to tough end-market conditions and other challenges, which are likely to hurt its earnings in the near term.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The currently Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) player has a market capitalization of 4.1 billion. In the past three months, the stock has lost 3.5% compared with the industry’s decline of 1.6%.



Let’s discuss the factors that might continue taking a toll on the firm.



Weak End-Market Conditions: Persistent softness in Flowserve’s original equipment end market adversely impacted its sales in first-quarter 2022. The aftermarket sales in the quarter were down 2.8% year over year, while the original equipment sales declined 5.8%. In the quarters ahead, logistics problems and labor issues will likely affect FLS’ revenues.



Escalated Debt Burden: FLS’ profitability can be hurt by a highly leveraged balance sheet. Flowserve’s long-term debt remained high at $1,251.6 million, while exiting the first quarter of 2022. FLS’ cash and cash equivalents of $575.8 million seem unimpressive considering its heavy debt load. FLS anticipates interest expenses of $45-$50 million for 2022. Fresh issuances of debt instruments in the quarters ahead might increase its financial obligations and hurt profitability.



High Tax Rate: Expensive adjusted tax rates remain a concern for Flowserve. It predicts a 20-22% rate for 2022. The rate suggests an increase from 16.6% recorded in 2021. This might dent its earnings in the year.



Unfavorable Forex: Flowserve is exposed to adverse foreign currency movements, given its widespread presence in the international markets. For instance, in first-quarter 2022, FLS’ sales in the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Europe decreased 16.7%, 15.5% and 12%, respectively. A stronger U.S. dollar might dampen FLS' overseas business results in the quarters ahead.



Southbound Estimate Trend: In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLS second-quarter 2022 earnings has declined from 43 cents to 26 cents on four downward estimate revisions against none upward. Over the same time frame, the consensus estimate for 2022 earnings has decreased from $1.77 to $1.51 on six downward estimate revisions against none upward.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies from the industrial products sector are discussed below:



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. AIT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.4%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



AIT’s earnings estimates have increased 5.9% for fiscal 2022 (ending June 2022) in the past 60 days. Its shares have rallied 5.8% in the past three months.



Roper Technologies, Inc. ROP presently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 2%, on average.



In the past 60 days, ROP’s earnings estimates have increased 1.2% for 2022. The stock has dipped 3% in the past three months.



IDEX Corporation IEX is presently Zacks #2 Ranked. IEX’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 2.8%, on average.



In the past 60 days, IEX’s earnings estimates have increased 3.4% for 2022. The stock has gained 6.4% in the past three months.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.