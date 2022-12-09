Reasons Why You Should Avoid Investing in Berry Global (BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY is grappling with persistent supply-chain issues, rising raw material costs, high debt levels and foreign-currency headwinds.



The current Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) player has a market capitalization of $7.5 billion. In the past year, the stock has lost 15.7% compared with the industry’s 0.1% decline.



Let’s discuss the factors that might continue to take a toll on the firm.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Steep Costs and Expenses: Berry Global has been witnessing inflationary increases in costs and expenses over time. In fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30, 2022), BERY’s cost of sales increased 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Also, in the same period, the adjusted operating margin declined 120 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 8.8%. Escalation in raw material price and other costs and challenges related to labor and supply-chain constraints are expected to persist in the quarters ahead, affecting BERY’s margins and profitability.



High Debt Level: In the last five fiscal years (2018-2022), the company’s long-term debt witnessed a 9.7% CAGR. BERY’s current and long-term debt remained high at $9,255 million at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, despite its effort to lower debts. Also, Berry Global’s debt/capital ratio is currently 0.75, higher than 0.64 for the industry. Such high debt levels raise concerns for the company.



Forex Woes: Given its widespread presence in the international markets, Berry Global is exposed to unfavorable foreign currency movement. For instance, in fiscal 2022, foreign exchange headwinds had an adverse impact of $420 million on its revenues, year over year. A stronger U.S. dollar might depress BERY's overseas business results in the quarters ahead.



Southbound Estimate Trend: In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 (ending September 2023) earnings has been revised 6% downward.

