Reasons Why You Should Avoid Betting on Stanley Black (SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker SWK failed to impress investors with its recent operational performance due to reduced retail and consumer demand, supply-chain disruptions and other challenges, which are likely to impact its earnings in the near term.



The current Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) player has a market capitalization of $11.7 billion. Due to the above-mentioned woes, the stock has lost 1% against the industry’s 11.3% increase in the past six months.



Let’s discuss the factors that might continue to take a toll on the firm.



Weak Segmental Performance: Reduced retail and consumer demand and the resultant softness in volumes are affecting the Tools & Outdoor segment’s performance. Within the segment, the Power Tools division is experiencing weakness (revenues down 5% organically in 2022) due to reduced consumer spending as a result of an increase in interest rates. For 2023, SWK expects segmental organic revenues to decline in the low single digits with an approximately 5% decrease in volumes.



Supply-Chain Constraints and Steep Costs: Supply-chain restrictions, primarily due to semiconductor constraints, and logistics and input cost increases weighed on Stanley Black’s operations in 2022. These headwinds pose a threat to the bottom-line performance, despite an improvement in the supply chain and an anticipated decline in raw material costs. Evidently, in 2022, the company’s cost of sales jumped 24.3% year over year. Also, selling, general and administrative expenses climbed 5.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Forex Woes: Given its widespread presence in the international markets, Stanley Black is exposed to unfavorable foreign currency movements. In fourth-quarter 2022, foreign currency translation had a negative impact of 3% on sales.



Southbound Estimate Revision: In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings has been revised 80.1% downward.

Stocks to Consider

Some top-ranked companies are discussed below:



Deere & Company DE presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). DE’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 4.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Deere & Company’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 8.6%. The stock has rallied 15.2% in the past six months.



Alamo Group Inc. ALG presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. ALG’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 6.0%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Alamo’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 7.5%. The stock has gained 43.1% in the past six months.



A. O. Smith Corporation AOS presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). AOS’ earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 3.2%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for A. O. Smith’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 4.4%. The stock has gained 38.7% in the past six months.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deere & Company (DE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.