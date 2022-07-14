Reasons Why You Should Avoid Betting on Illinois Tool (ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s ITW recent operational performance failed to impress investors due to tough market conditions and other challenges, which are likely to hurt its earnings in the near term.



The presently Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) player has a market capitalization of $55.5 billion. In the past year, the stock has lost 22.3% compared with the industry’s decline of 25.7%.



Let’s discuss the factors that might continue taking a toll on Illinois Tool.



Supply-Chain Constraints:Adverse impacts on auto production due to supply-chain restrictions are weighing on ITW’s Automotive OEM segment’s sales, which dipped 3% in the first quarter of 2022. The segment’s organic revenues were down 1% year over year. Illinois Tool expects supply-chain woes to keep affecting the Automotive OEM segment in the quarters ahead.



Escalating Costs and Expenses: Illinois Tool’s rising cost of sales and selling, administrative, and research and development expenses pose a threat to its bottom line. ITW’s cost of sales increased 15.6% year over year, while selling, administrative, and research and development expenses grew 15.2% in the Marchquarter. ITW’s first-quarter operating margin witnessed an adverse impact of 250 bps due to price/costs. Raw material cost inflation and shortage of components in Automotive OEM are hurting ITW’s margins.



Unfavorable Forex: Illinois Tool is exposed to adverse foreign currency movements, given its widespread presence in the international markets. For instance, in first-quarter 2022, forex woes adversely affected ITW’s sales by 2.2% year over year. For 2022, management predicts an adverse impact of 1.5% on sales from unfavorableforeign currency translation.



Southbound Estimate Trend: In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised 0.4% downward.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies from the industrial products sector are discussed below:



Greif, Inc. GEF presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). GEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.9%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



GEF’s earnings estimates have increased 17.8% for fiscal 2022 (ending October 2022) in the past 60 days. Its shares have inched up 5.5% in the past year.



Titan International, Inc. TWI presently has a Zacks Rank of 1. Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 56.4%, on average.



In the past 60 days, TWI’s earnings estimates have increased 43.3% for 2022. The stock has surged 78.7% in the past year.



RBC Bearings Incorporated ROLL presently has a Zacks Rank#2 (Buy). ROLL’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 3.4%, on average.



In the past 60 days, the stock’s earnings estimates have increased 7% for fiscal 2023 (ending March 2023). The stock has inched up 2% in the past year.

