Reasons Why You Should Avoid Betting on Carlisle (CSL) Now

Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL has failed to impress investors with its recent operational performance due to softness in the Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM) and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT) segments, and foreign-currency headwinds. These factors are likely to impede its earnings in the quarters ahead.



Let’s discuss the factors that might continue taking a toll on the firm.



Persistent softness in the CCM segment due to lower volumes as distributors and contractors continue to normalize inventory levels prolonged by weather conditions is hurting this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company’s performance. CSL expects the segment’s sales to decline in the high-single-digit range in 2023 from the year-ago period. Decreasing residential end market demand is affecting Carlisle’s CWT segment. Carlisle expects the segment’s revenues to decline in the low-double-digit range in 2023.



Carlisle's long-term debt in the last five years (2018-2022) witnessed a CAGR of 7.5%. The company’s long-term debt balance (excluding the current portion) at the end of first-quarter 2023 was also high at $2,281.9 million. CSL expects to incur net interest expenses of approximately $60 million in 2023. Any further increase in debt levels can raise the company's financial obligations.



Given its widespread presence in international markets, Carlisle is exposed to unfavorable foreign currency movements. In first-quarter 2023, forex woes had a negative impact of approximately 1% on sales.

In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings has been revised 15% downward.

Zacks Investment Research

