Reasons Why You Should Avoid Betting on Avery Dennison (AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation AVY has failed to impress investors with lower volumes across all segments for the past few quarters due to apparel inventory reductions. The company is also bearing the brunt of input cost inflation and supply-chain issues, which are further denting margins. These factors are likely to impede the company’s earnings in the quarters ahead.



Let’s discuss the factors that are taking a toll on the company.



Negative Q2 Results: Avery Dennison has delivered adjusted earnings of $1.92 per share in the second quarter of 2023. The bottom line marked a 27% year-over-year decline. Total revenues fell 10.9% year over year to $2,091 million in the quarter.



Southbound Estimate Revisions: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVY’s third-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.08 per share. The consensus estimate for third-quarter earnings has moved south by 9% in the past 60 days.



Lower Volumes Denting Performance: Avery Dennison’s volumes have been affected by apparel inventory reductions over the past few quarters. Even though retailers and brands have run through some of their excess inventory, the reduction is not uniform across the company's customer base. This is likely to impact the company’s results in the upcoming quarters.



As a result, Avery Dennison expects a third-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $2.00-$2.20. The mid-point of the guidance indicates a year-over-year decline of 15%.



Elevated Costs & Supply-Chain Issues Act as Woes: The company is bearing the brunt of input cost inflation. Particularly, paper and energy costs are likely to be higher in the ongoing quarter. It expects inflation to continue to have an impact on its margins.



Strong demand and supply constraints continue to push further raw material, labor and freight cost increases. The recent surge in fuel prices adds to the headwinds. These factors are expected to dent the company’s margins.



Avery Dennison has been dealing with supply-chain challenges, which are likely to continue impacting its results. Currency translation is also likely to hurt its top-line growth.

Price Performance

AVY shares have gained 9.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 10.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Avery Dennison currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Caterpillar Inc. CAT, Astec Industries, Inc. ASTE and Eaton Corporation plc. ETN. CAT and ASTE sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and ETN has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Caterpillar has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAT’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $19.81 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved north by 11.4% in the past 60 days. Its shares gained 51.6% in the last year.



Astec has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASTE’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.81 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 4% north in the past 60 days. ASTE’s shares gained 22.8% in the last year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eaton’s 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $8.80. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 4% north in the past 60 days. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3%. Shares of ETN rallied 68.8% in the last year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.