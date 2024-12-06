Reasons Why You Should Avoid Betting on iRobot Stock Right Now

iRobot Corporation IRBT has failed to impress investors with its recent operational performance due to weakness across its businesses.



Based in Bedford, MA, iRobot is one of the leading manufacturers of robots worldwide. The company owns premium robotic brands such as Roomba, Braava, Mirra and Looj.



Let’s discuss the factors that continue to take a toll on the firm.

Factors Affecting IRBT

iRobot’s revenues declined 12.6% year over year in the first nine months of 2024. For solo and other products, revenues declined 40.3% year over year in the same period. Units shipped were 854 thousand, reflecting a decline of 42.7% year over year. The company’s performance has been affected by lower orders from retailers and distributors primarily due to a decline in consumer spending in the United States and Japan.



The overall market conditions remain challenging with increased competition in Europe, the Middle East & Africa and the United States. Owing to the soft demand across its businesses, iRobot expects revenues to be in the range of $685-$710 million in 2024, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 21.7%.

IRBT Stock’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past year, this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company has lost 77.8%, in line with the industry’s decline.



Increasing promotional activities and higher losses related to purchase commitments with the contract manufacturers are affecting the company’s operating margin performance. In the first nine months of 2024, iRobot recorded an operating loss of $41.9 million. The operating margin was (8.2%). In 2024, the company expects to incur an operating loss in the range of $84-$75 million.



iRobot’s international presence keeps it exposed to the risk of adverse currency fluctuations. This is because a strengthening U.S. dollar may require it to either raise prices or contract profit margins in locations outside the United States. Thus, adverse currency movements are a worry for the company.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are discussed below.



Alarm.com Holdings ALRM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ALRM delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 19.6%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alarm.com’s 2024 earnings has increased 7.2%.



Allegion plc ALLE presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.9%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLE’s 2024 earnings has increased 2.1%.



MSA Safety Incorporated MSA currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. MSA delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.8%. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for MSA Safety’s 2024 earnings has increased 0.7%.

