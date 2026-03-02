Reasons Why You Should Add FTI Consulting Stock to Your Portfolio

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN is a global expert firm for organizations tackling crises and transformation. Let us delve deeper to find out why this stock is a must-have for investors.

What Makes FCN an Attractive Pick?

Solid Rank: FCN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities for investors. Thus, the company appears to be a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: One estimate for 2026 moved north in the past 60 days versus no southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings has moved up 2.2% in the past 60 days.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: FCN has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 26.2% on average.

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FCN’s earnings is pegged at $9.3 per share, indicating 5.3% year-over-year growth.

Growth Factors: FCN’s top-line growth prospects are supported by its diversified offerings and international operations. In 2025, the company secured 37% of its revenues from international locations. An array of practices and services, diversified revenue streams, specialized industry expertise and global reach provide a competitive edge to the company. Banking on this positive, the consensus mark for revenues for 2026 and 2027 is pinned at $3.9 billion and $4.2 billion, suggesting 5.1% and 4.3% year-over-year growth, respectively.

FTI Consulting is a shareholder-friendly stock as it rewards shareholders via share buybacks. During 2025, the company repurchased 5.3 million shares for $858.6 million, which is a significant jump from the preceding year’s $10.2 million. It certainly signals management confidence, waving a green flag for investors. This upsurge in share repurchases hiked return on equity 230 basis points from the prior year to 15.4% in 2025.

A strong balance sheet aids the company as well. As of the end of December 2025, the company holds $265 million in cash with no current debt. This robust balance sheet position strengthens FCN’s liquidity as evidenced by a current ratio of 1.56 in the fourth quarter of 2025, beating the industry average of 1.19. A current ratio of more than 1 suggests effective coverage of short-term obligations.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks are Coherent Corp. COHR and Concentrix Corporation CNXC.

Coherent currently has a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 29.9%.

COHR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7%, on average.

Concentrix presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.8%.

CNXC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.9%, on average.

