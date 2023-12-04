Reasons Why Retaining TransUnion (TRU) Can Be a Wise Decision

TransUnion, Inc. TRU aims to gain through transformation initiatives, targeting cost savings by 2026. Strategic acquisitions and recent collaborations strengthen the company's market position and product offerings.

TRU has gained 6.4% in the year-to-date period compared with its industry’s 21.1% growth.

Factors That Bode Well

TransUnion is undertaking a strategic transformation to optimize its operating model and enhance technology. The initiative involves transitioning roles to Global Capability Centers, leveraging Neustar’s technology for a new integrated platform and completing the Project Rise cloud migration by 2024. The move aims to reduce costs, drive innovation and achieve $120-$140 million in annualized operating expense savings by 2026. Approximately 10% of the workforce will be impacted by relocations and position eliminations. The transformation includes $355-$375 million in one-time expenses, with a focus on maintaining operational continuity and supporting affected employees.

TransUnion's growth in the past five to six years has been due to a successful acquisition strategy, focusing on unique data assets, expanding in vertical markets and global expansion. The recent $515 million acquisition of Verisk Financial Services enhances TransUnion's capabilities in financial solutions, aiding financial inclusion, fraud prevention and risk management. The 2021 acquisition of Neustar strengthened its position in digital marketing and identified fraud markets, thus contributing to market entry and portfolio diversification.

TransUnion is gaining through its strategic collaboration and partnerships. In recent months, TransUnion expanded its collaboration with FreeWheel, integrating TruAudience Data Marketplace with Audience Manager for improved TV ad audience match rates. A partnership with AdQuick enhances OOH advertising with TruAudience's consumer insights. Shift Technology aligns with TransUnion for insurers to feed TruLookup data into Claims Fraud Detection models. Getaround integrates TransUnion’s TruVision Traditional Auto Insurance Score into its TrustScore AI model, thus improving risk assessment and attracting highly rated drivers.

Factors Against

TransUnion's current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of the third quarter of 2023 was 1.54, lower than the year-ago quarter’s 1.73. Decreasing current ratio does not bode well for the company.

TransUnion faces robust competition across its business segments, geographies and industries, which limits pricing power and impacts profitability. Key rivals include Equifax, Experian, Acxiom, Epsilon, Oracle, LexisNexis and Verisk Analytics. The dynamic market necessitates constant innovation and strategic adaptation for sustained success.

TransUnion currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

