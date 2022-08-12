Reasons Why MGIC Investment (MTG) Stock is an Attractive Pick

MGIC Investment Corporation MTG should continue to benefit from higher volumes of new insurance written, lower ceded premiums written and a robust capital position

Northbound Estimate Revision

Estimates for 2022 and 2023 have moved up nearly 6.1% and 0.4%, respectively, in the past seven days, reflecting investor optimism.

Earnings Surprise History

MGIC Investment has a decent surprise history, beating earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and meeting the same once.

Return on Equity

MTG’s return on equity for the trailing 12 months is 17%, better than the industry average of 9.3%. It expanded 430 basis points (bps) year over year. This reflects efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

MGIC Investment currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Year to date, the stock has gained 3.1% against the industry’s decline of 2.8%.



Business Tailwinds

New business writings combined with a higher annual persistency are likely to boost insurance in force.



Higher insurance in force, lower ceded premiums written, net of profit commission, and higher premium yield are expected to benefit the net premium written of MGIC Investment.



The operating results of MTG should reflect the impacts of gains from the solid credit quality of higher insurance in force, strong housing market and decreasing delinquency rate.



New insurance written should gain from an increase in the mortgage origination market.



Considering higher consolidated investment portfolio and investment yields, net investment income is likely to improve.



The loss ratio is likely to improve, riding on fewer delinquency notices, reflecting the high quality of insurance in force, and favorable loss reserve development that indicates better-than-expected cure rates.



MTG expects to approach a longer-term debt-to-capital ratio in the low to mid-teens. MGIC Investment has constructed a solid capital base to increase the long-term value to shareholders while maintaining financial strength and flexibility.



As of Jun 30, 2022, MGIC Investment had $278 million remaining under a share repurchase program approved by its board in 2021 that expires at year-end 2023. In July 2022, MTG repurchased additional shares for $27.9 million under the remaining authorization.

