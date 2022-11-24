Reasons Why MGIC Investment (MTG) Stock is a Solid Pick Now

MGIC Investment Corporation MTG should continue to gain from higher insurance in force, favorable loss reserve development, higher persistency and prudent capital deployment.

Northbound Estimate Revision

Estimates for 2022 and 2023 have moved up nearly 12.1% and 0.4%, respectively, in the past 30 days, reflecting investors’ optimism.

Earnings Surprise History

MGIC Investment has a solid earnings surprise history. It beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 36.34%.

Return on Equity

MTG’s return on equity for the trailing 12 months is 19.7%, better than the industry average of 8.3%. Return on equity expanded 710 basis points year over year. This reflects efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

MGIC Investment currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past year, the stock has lost 10.6% compared with the industry’s decline of 2.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Business Tailwinds

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings per share is pegged at $2.86, indicating a year-over-year increase of 49.7%.



MGIC Investment expects new business, combined with increasing annual persistency, to result in the continued growth of the insurance-in-force portfolio. It also expects refinances to remain on the low end of the spectrum in 2022.



The new business rewriting, combined with the increasing annual persistency, will likely boost the insurance in force portfolio.



Persistency and insurance in-force are two long-term drivers of revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 and 2023 revenues is pegged at $1.22 billion and $1.26 billion, indicating year-over-year increases of 3.75% and 3.35%, respectively.



The loss ratio is likely to improve, riding on fewer delinquency notices, reflecting the high quality of insurance in force and favorable loss reserve development that indicate better-than-expected cure rates.



Given a lower level of new delinquency notices, the credit performance of insurance in force is likely to improve. MTG continues to gain from the current business environment, the quality of new business rights and the low level of new delinquency notices.



In the third quarter of 2022, the capital levels at MTG and liquidity levels at the holding company were above the targets. The leverage ratio decreased from nearly 17% to approximately 12%, which is in line with the target debt-to-capital level. The multi-line insurer expects to retain higher levels of liquidity at the holding company. MGIC Investment has constructed a solid capital base to increase the long-term value to shareholders while maintaining financial strength and flexibility.



As of Sep 30, 2022, MTG had $194 million remaining under the share repurchase program approved by the board of directors in 2021, which will expire at year-end 2023. In October 2022, the insurer repurchased additional shares for $32.2 million under the remaining authorization.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the insurance industry are Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL, Radian Group Inc. RDN and Allianz SE ALIZY, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Kinsale Capital’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 15.16%. In the past year, Kinsale Capital has gained 41.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNSL’s 2022 and 2023 earnings implies a respective year-over-year rise of 27.5% and 21.9%.



Radian Group’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 45.10%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RDN’s 2022 earnings has moved 12.7% north in the past 30 days. In the past year, the insurer has lost 9.9%.



Allianz’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 12.96%. In the past year, the insurer has lost 6.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALIZY’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 4.4% and 3.8% north, respectively, in the past 30 days.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allianz SE (ALIZY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.