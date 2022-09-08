Reasons Why Lemonade (LMND) Stock is an Attractive Pick

Lemonade, Inc. LMND should continue to benefit from growth in the overall average policy value, expansion of geographic footprint and product offerings, and a robust capital position.

Earnings Surprise History

Lemonade has a decent surprise history. It beat earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one.

Zacks Rank

Lemonade currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Business Tailwinds

Higher net added customers as well as expansion of geographic footprint and product offerings are likely to boost gross written premium.



Higher prevalence of multiple policies per customer, growth in the overall average policy value and a continued shift in the mix of underlying products toward higher value policies are likely to drive premium per customer.



In-force premium is likely to have been aided by an increase in customer base as well as an improvement in premium per customer.



For 2022, Lemonade expects in-force premiums between $610 million and $615 million. The gross earned premium is projected to be between $476 million and $480 million.



For 2022, revenues are expected to be in the range of $236 million to $239 million and adjusted EBITDA loss is anticipated in the range of $245 million to $240 million.



Interest rates on investment balances and lower investment expenses are likely to drive net investment income.



Commission and Other Income is expected to increase on the back of growth in premiums placed with third-party insurance companies and an increase in installment fees billed.



Lemonade boasts a solid capital position. Its existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to meet working capital needs and capital expenditure over at least the next 12 months.

Price Performance

Year to date, the stock has lost 43.4% compared with the industry’s decline of 8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the multi-line insurance industry are James River Group Holdings, Ltd. JRVR, Radian Group Inc. RDN and Old Republic International Corporation ORI. While James River Group and Radian Group sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Old Republic International carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for James River Group’s 2022 and 2023 earnings implies 137% and 15.3% year-over-year growth, respectively.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JRVR’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 2.6% and 4.6% north, respectively, in the past 60 days. Year to date, the insurer has declined 16.7%.



Radian Group’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average earnings surprise being 29.51%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RDN’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 16.1% and 9.7% north, respectively, in the past 30 days. Year to date, the insurer has declined 3.2%.



Old Republic International’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average earnings surprise being 15.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORI’s 2022 earnings has moved 4.2% north in the past 60 days. Year to date, the insurer has declined 10.3%.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Radian Group Inc. (RDN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Old Republic International Corporation (ORI): Free Stock Analysis Report



James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lemonade, Inc. (LMND): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.