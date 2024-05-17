Reasons Why Investors Should Retain Everest Group (EG) Stock

Everest Group, Ltd. EG has been gaining momentum on the back of product diversification, higher income from the fixed income portfolio, favorable estimates, strong renewal retention, prudent capital deployment and a solid capital position.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Everest Group’s 2024 revenues is pegged at $17.57 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 20.2%.



The consensus estimate for 2025 earnings per share and revenues indicates an increase of 11.3% and 11%, respectively, from the corresponding 2024 estimates.

Northbound Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EG’s 2024 and 2025 earnings has moved north 0.2% each in the past seven days. This should instill investors' confidence in the stock.

Earnings Surprise History

EG surpassed earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 37.54%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Everest Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Year to date, the stock has gained 9.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 10.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Return on Equity

Everest Group’s annualized after-tax operating income return on equity was 20% in the first quarter, which expanded 280 basis points year over year. Its return on equity for the trailing 12 months is 24.9%, which expanded 1,190 bps year over year and compared favorably with the industry average of 14.1%. This reflects its efficiency in utilizing its shareholders’ funds.

Style Score

The insurer has a VGM Score of A. The VGM Score helps identify stocks with the most attractive value, best growth and the most promising momentum.

Business Tailwinds

Global presence, product diversification, rate increase and high retention rate continue to drive EG’s overall growth. The Insurance segment is poised to benefit from an increase in property and short tail business and a rise in specialty casualty business. On the other hand, leveraging opportunities stemming from the continued disruption and evolution of the reinsurance market should poise the Reinsurance segment for growth.



Net investment income stands to benefit from higher income from the fixed income portfolio, increase in limited partnership income, rise in dividend income from the equity portfolio and higher income from other invested assets. An improved interest rate environment adds to the upside.



Everest Group has a strong capital position, banking on sufficient cash generation capabilities and benefits from capital adequacy, financial flexibility, long-term operating performance and traditional risk management capabilities.



The company boasts a consistent increase in dividends, with the metric witnessing an eight-year (2016-2023) CAGR of 34.9%. The insurer targets a total shareholder return on equity of more than 17% from 2024 to 2026, reflecting robust and well-diversified earnings power. EG boasts consistent and industry-leading shareholder returns.

