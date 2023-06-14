Reasons Why Investors Should Retain Bread Financial (BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. BFH has been in investors’ good books owing to solid consumer spending, credit sales performance, strategic investments and a robust capital position.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BFH’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $11.71, indicating a 161.9% increase from the year-ago reported figure, driven by 11.3% higher revenues of $4.26 billion.

Northbound Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bread Financial’s 2023 earnings has moved 2.5% north in the past seven days. This should instill investors' confidence in the stock.

Zacks Rank

Bread Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Business Tailwinds

The credit sales performance is expected to improve on the back of solid consumer spending. With the continued growth of credit sales, average loans are likely to increase. With new partner additions and holiday spending, BFH continues to expect strong credit sales.



Credit metrics should remain strong with delinquency and net loss rates remaining below the historical averages. Given disciplined, proactive risk management and strong consumer payment behavior, net loss rates are expected to remain low.



BFH should continue to invest in its digital platform, product innovation, marketing efforts and technology modernization. BFH intends to make incremental strategic investments of more than $125 million in technology modernization, digital advancement, marketing and product innovation to fuel growth opportunities and future operating efficiencies.



Capital ratios are likely to improve on the back of a rise in retained earnings, thus providing flexibility to continue to support profitable growth.



Bread Financial boasts a strong balance sheet by virtue of its solid cash position and has sufficient cash reserves to meet debt obligations.



Bread Financial remains focused on returning value to its shareholders. It uses share repurchases as a tool to mitigate the adverse impact of foreign exchange and intends to focus more on share buybacks and mergers and acquisitions.

Price Performance

In the past year, the stock has decreased 30.1% against the industry’s increase of 5.7%. Strong fundamentals of Bread Financial are likely to help the stock bounce back.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

