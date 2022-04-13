Reasons Why Investors Should Hold Sun Life Financial (SLF)

Sun Life Financial SLF has been gaining momentum, given its strategic acquisitions, solid Asia and Canada business and prudent capital deployment.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 and 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $5.03 and $5.65, respectively, indicating a year-over-year increase of 4.6% and 12.5%, respectively. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 9%.

Earnings Surprise History

Sun Life has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in five of the last six quarters.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Sun Life currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past year, the stock has rallied 7%, against the industry’s decrease of 12.1%.



Return on Equity

Sun Life’s return on equity for the trailing 12 months is 13.9%, better than the industry average of 11.4%. This reflects its efficiency in utilizing its shareholders’ funds.

Business Tailwinds

Asia sales are expected to gain from growth in mutual fund sales in India and the Hong Kong pension business.



The Canada business is likely to gain from higher real estate valuations, equity market growth, strong expected profit growth and favorable expense experience. Higher individual participating life insurance sales and higher large case group benefits sales in Sun Life Health should benefit Insurance sales.



Sun Life remains well poised for growth on the back of premier asset management franchises at MFS and SLC Management and leading wealth and insurance market positions in Canada. An established presence in attractive markets in Asia as well as a shift toward more capital-light businesses in the United States should also add to the upside.



Sun Life considers acquisitions a prudent approach to ramp up its growth profile. Strategic buyouts have positioned it as the second-largest dental network in the United States, consolidated its footprint in Vietnam, Indonesia and India, and expanded its wealth business in Hong Kong.



Sun Life executed over 10 strategic transactions in 2021, including the acquisition of Pinnacle Care, the IPO of India Asset Management Joint Venture as well as the DentaQuest acquisition, which is yet to be closed.

Capital Position

The insurer boasts a strong capital position, which enables it to pursue attractive growth opportunities and provides strong returns to shareholders. Its capital position remains strong with Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test (LICAT) ratios of 145% at SLF and 124% at SLA. Cash at the holding company was increased to $4.7 billion.

Impressive Dividend History

Banking on operational excellence, the life insurer has increased its dividend at an eight-year (2015-2022) CAGR of 4.7%. Sun Life targets an underlying dividend payout ratio between 40% and 50%, based on underlying earnings per share.

