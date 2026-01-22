Reasons Why Investors Should Hold H&R Block Stock for Now

H&R Block HRB has a Growth Score of B, which condenses key financial metrics to reflect a fair sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

The company’s earnings are expected to increase 6% in fiscal 2026 and 7.9% in fiscal 2027, while revenues are expected to grow 3.3% in fiscal 2026 and 2.4% in fiscal 2027.

Factors That Bode Well for HRB

H&R Block’s collective revenue growth is largely driven by higher volume in U.S. assisted tax preparation due to an increase in net average charge (NAC) and higher company-owned tax return volumes. HRB’s Do It Yourself (DIY) software offers preparation of federal and state income tax returns, advice and tax-related news, access to tax tips, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing, empowering clients to prepare their taxes independently through online, third-party retail stores, direct mail and mobile applications.

Additionally, its unique Second Look offering, which reviews a new client’s past three years' tax returns to identify any missed refund opportunities, is boosting customer relationships.

HRB’s consistent approach to technology advancement also benefits it by gaining customers' trust and loyalty. The integration of AI-powered technology into its DIY tax preparation tools, like MyBlock, AI TaxAssist and TaxProReview, enhances customer experience by assisting in preparing a paid DIY online return without additional charges.

HRB’s additional offerings, such as Refund Transfers, H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit, Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan, Tax Identity Shield, H&R Block Emerald Prepaid MasterCard and refund advance loans, also showcase the company’s commitment to expanding its client base through diversification. Its mobile banking platform, Spruc, supports year-round financial wellness and plays a key role in elevating client experience. Since its launch on June 30, 2024, the platform has recorded around 476,000 sign-ups and held $1.75 billion in customer deposits by the end of fiscal 2025.

A Risk

HRB reported a current ratio of 0.76, lower than the industry's average of 0.82 in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. A current ratio below 1 suggests that a company may not be well-positioned to meet its short-term obligations.

