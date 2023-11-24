Reasons Why Investors Should Consider Buying RLI Stock Now

RLI Corp. RLI is well-poised to gain from a compelling product portfolio, rate increases, improved retention, higher premium receipts and sufficient liquidity.

Optimistic Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 and 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $4.80 and $5.56, indicating an increase of 2.3% and 15.8% from the year-ago reported figure, driven by 16.7% and 13.7% higher revenues of $1.44 billion and $1.63 billion, respectively.

Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 and 2024 has moved 12.1% and 0.3% north in the past 30 days. This should instill investors' confidence in the stock.

Earnings Surprise History

RLI has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing in one, the average being 145.76%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past year, the stock has gained 2.8% compared with the industry’s rise of 10.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Business Tailwinds

Product diversification across the Casualty, Property and Surety segments of the company has fueled the insurer’s growth and financial success. The Casualty segment continues to gain from an expanded distribution base in personal umbrella and rate increases.



The commercial property business has been gaining from higher wind and earthquake exposure rates. Rate increases, improved retention and new opportunities in the inland marine space should benefit marine products.



The Surety segment continues to benefit from its compelling product portfolio, growth within existing accounts and writing of bonds with new customers.



Building materials inflation and new accounts will aid commercial and contract surety businesses in the future. RLI boasts solid operating results and its financial position remained strong. Operating cash flows should gain from higher premium receipts.



RLI will keep investing in customer relationships, technology and people to grow underwriting profits in the future.



The company has been paying dividends for 187 consecutive quarters and increased regular dividends in each of the last 48 years. Its dividend yield is currently 0.7%, which is higher than the industry’s average of 0.3%. Over the last 10 years, the insurer has returned $1.37 billion to shareholders and the quarterly dividend has grown an average of 5% per year.

