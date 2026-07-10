Reasons Why Investors Should Consider Betting on PTC Stock Now

PTC Therapeutics PTCT has built a diversified global commercial portfolio across multiple rare disease indications, providing a strong foundation for sustainable revenue growth.

Sephience: PTCT’s Major Growth Driver

PTC’s growth largely depends on Sephience (sepiapterin), its approved therapy for phenylketonuria, which has consistently exceeded market expectations since its 2025 launch. The drug is approved in the United States, Europe, Japan and other international markets. During the first quarter of 2026, Sephience generated $125 million in product revenues, representing 36% sequential growth, as adoption strengthened across both the U.S. and international markets.

Management expects the therapy to be available in nearly 30 countries by the end of 2026, significantly expanding its commercial opportunity and reinforcing its position as PTC’s primary commercial growth driver. Commercial momentum remains robust, with 1,244 patients receiving therapy worldwide as of March 31, 2026, while the United States continued to add approximately 140 new patient start forms per month.

Year to date, PTCT shares have risen 17.9% compared with the industry’s 6.3% growth.



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Other Marketed Drugs in PTCT’s Commercial Portfolio

Beyond Sephience, PTC also benefits from a diversified portfolio of marketed rare disease therapies that provide stable revenues to support future innovation.

The company maintains an established Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) franchise through Emflaza, approved in the United States for patients aged two years and older, and Translarna, which continues to generate meaningful revenues in select international markets for patients with nonsense mutation DMD despite ongoing regulatory challenges in Europe.

PTC has strengthened its gene therapy franchise with Upstaza/Kebilidi, an approved treatment for aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase deficiency that is commercialized across Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Under its licensing agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals IONS, PTC holds exclusive commercialization rights for Tegsedi and Waylivra in Latin America and the Caribbean. Tegsedi is approved for hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis with polyneuropathy, while Waylivra is approved for rare lipid disorders, including familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

The company also receives royalty revenues from Evrysdi, Roche's RHHBY globally marketed spinal muscular atrophy therapy, which is approved in more than 100 countries.

PTCT’s Meaningful Pipeline Expansion

Beyond its marketed therapies, PTC has a promising late-stage pipeline focused on rare neurological disorders.

Votoplam, an oral splicing therapy for Huntington's disease, reported positive 24-month phase II extension data in April 2026, demonstrating dose-dependent slowing of disease progression along with a favorable safety profile. These data support the ongoing global phase III INVEST-HD study being led by Novartis NVS. The phase III study initiation triggered a $50 million milestone payment from Novartis to PTC in the second quarter of 2026, underscoring the program's strategic and commercial potential.

If successful, votoplam could become the first approved oral therapy capable of modifying Huntington's disease progression, representing a significant commercial opportunity in a disease with high unmet medical need.

Another important value driver is vatiquinone, which is progressing toward a registration-enabling study in Friedreich's ataxia, with study initiation planned for the third quarter of 2026 following constructive FDA discussions.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

PTCT's Zacks Rank & Estimates

PTC currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for PTCT’s bottom line have improved from a loss per share of $1.40 to earnings of 78 cents per share. Over the aforementioned period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen from $1.20 to $2.11.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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