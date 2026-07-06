Reasons Why Investors Should Consider Betting on Neurocrine Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX continues to strengthen its growth profile through the solid commercial performance of its marketed therapies, a steadily advancing late-stage neuroscience pipeline and strategic business development initiatives.

Strong Commercial Performance Aids NBIX’s Growth

Neurocrine is making steady progress, with strong commercial performance from its two marketed drugs, Ingrezza and Crenessity (crinecerfont). Ingrezza, the first FDA-approved VMAT2 inhibitor for tardive dyskinesia (TD), has remained the company's flagship product since its launch in 2017. The therapy established market leadership in TD and expanded its commercial opportunity with its approval for the treatment of Huntington's disease chorea in 2023. In the first quarter of 2026, the drug generated net product sales of $656.9 million, up 20% year over year, driven by double-digit prescription growth and record new patient starts. Management reaffirmed its full-year 2026 Ingrezza sales guidance of $2.7-$2.8 billion, highlighting continued confidence in the product's growth trajectory.

Neurocrine's second commercial product, Crenessity (crinecerfont), is also emerging as an important growth contributor. In December 2024, the FDA approved Crenessity as an adjunctive treatment to glucocorticoid replacement therapy to control androgen levels in adult and pediatric patients aged four years and older with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). Since its launch, the drug has delivered consistent quarter-over-quarter commercial growth, supported by robust physician adoption, increasing patient demand and expanding reimbursement coverage.

Year to date, shares of NBIX have risen 22.9% against the industry’s 2.9% decline.



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Robust Pipeline Supports NBIX’s Long-Term Growth Outlook

Beyond its marketed products, Neurocrine continues to strengthen its long-term growth outlook through a robust and diversified neuroscience pipeline spanning multiple high-value indications.

The company's lead late-stage candidate, direclidine (NBI-1117568), is in phase III development for schizophrenia while also being evaluated in a mid-stage study for bipolar mania. Another promising late-stage asset, osavampator (NBI-1065845), is being developed for major depressive disorder with cognitive impairment, a condition with substantial unmet medical need.

Neurocrine is also expanding the commercial opportunity for Crenessity through additional clinical development. The company initiated a phase II study this month to assess the safety and tolerability of Crenessity in pediatric patients younger than four years with classic CAH and completed target enrollment in a separate European Union phase II study involving children from birth to under two years of age. Successful development in these younger patient populations could further broaden the drug's addressable market.

The company has continued to advance its early-stage pipeline. During the year, Neurocrine initiated phase II studies evaluating NBI-1117570 for schizophrenia and NBI-1065890, a next-generation VMAT2 inhibitor for tardive dyskinesia. It also started a first-in-human phase I study of NBIP-2118, a first-in-class therapy for obesity.

These pipeline advancements strengthen Neurocrine's prospects for sustained innovation and long-term revenue growth across the neuroscience and rare disease markets.

Soleno Acquisition Strengthens NBIX's Commercial Portfolio

The company enhanced its long-term growth strategy through the acquisition of Soleno Therapeutics in May. The acquisition added Soleno’s Vykat XR (diazoxide choline), a first-in-class treatment for hyperphagia associated with Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), to Neurocrine’s commercial portfolio. It is the first and only FDA-approved therapy for hyperphagia in adults and pediatric patients four years of age and older with PWS. Backed by a robust intellectual property portfolio extending into the mid-2040s, the therapy offers a sustainable platform for long-term value creation.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Price and Consensus

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Quote

NBIX's Zacks Rank & Estimates

Neurocrine currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Over the past 60 days, earnings per share estimates for Neurocrine have risen from $8.04 to $9.47 for 2026 and from $9.54 to $10.79 for 2027.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Immunocore IMCR, Amarin Corporation AMRN and Liquidia Corporation LQDA, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Immunocore’s 2026 bottom line have improved from a loss per share of 88 cents to earnings of 6 cents per share. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen from 24 cents to 87 cents. IMCR shares have lost 6.3% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 46.66%.

Over the past 60 days, loss per share estimates for Amarin have narrowed from $15.20 to 65 cents for 2026. Over the same period, estimates for loss per share have also narrowed from $13.00 to 51 cents for 2027. AMRN shares have risen 17.3% year to date.

Amarin’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 50.02%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 earnings per share have increased to $3.02 from $1.50. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $4.92 from $2.91. LQDA shares have surged 128.9% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

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