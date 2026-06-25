Reasons Why Investors Should Consider Betting on Indivior Stock

Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV is strengthening its position as a leading provider of treatments for opioid use disorder (OUD), driven primarily by the commercial success of Sublocade, its once-monthly injectable buprenorphine therapy for moderate-to-severe OUD. Since its launch in 2018, more than 500,000 patients in the United States have received Sublocade, reflecting growing physician adoption, record patient initiations and increasing penetration across treatment centers. The product has steadily gained market share in the long-acting injectable segment by improving treatment adherence and reducing the risk of diversion associated with daily oral therapies.

Management expects U.S. Sublocade dispense-unit growth to accelerate to the mid-teens in 2026, supported by strong market demand and commercial execution.

As the cornerstone of Indivior’s commercial portfolio, which also includes Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet and Subutex Tablet, Sublocade remains the company's primary driver of revenues and earnings.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price and Consensus

Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. price-consensus-chart | Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. Quote

Beyond its commercial success, Indivior continues to demonstrate disciplined capital allocation and portfolio management. While the company discontinued internal development of its pipeline drugs, INDV-6001 and INDV-2000, these decisions reflect a strategic focus on higher-value opportunities and optimizing research spending. Indivior maintained exclusive U.S. commercialization rights to INDV-6001 in the event of future regulatory approval, preserving potential long-term commercial value while avoiding additional development expenditures.

Parallelly, Indivior is executing a comprehensive cost-optimization program designed to streamline operations, simplify its organizational structure and improve overall efficiency.

Year to date, shares of Indivior have risen 15.6% against the industry’s 6.8% decline.



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INDV's Zacks Rank & Estimates

Indivior currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Over the past 30 days, earnings per share estimates for Indivior have remained unchanged at $4.05 for 2026 and $4.27 for 2027.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Immunocore IMCR, Amarin Corporation AMRN and Liquidia Corporation LQDA, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 30 days, estimates for Immunocore’s 2026 earnings per share were unchanged at 6 cents for 2026 and 87 cents for 2027. IMCR shares have lost 13.6% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 46.66%.

Over the past 30 days, loss per share estimates for Amarin were unchanged at 65 cents for 2026 and 51 cents for 2027. AMRN shares have lost 17.6% year to date.

Amarin’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 50.02%.

Over the past 30 days, estimates for Liquidia’s earnings per share remained unchanged at $2.97 for 2026 and $4.81 for 2027. LQDA shares have gained 119% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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