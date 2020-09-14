Reasons Why Investors Should Buy FTI Consulting (FCN) Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc.’s FCN shares have gained 4.3% over the past three months and we expect this rally to accelerate going forward as the company improves upon its top- and bottom-line growth.

Factors That Bode Well

Through the rest of the year, FTI Consulting’s corporate-finance and restructuring services are expected to gain traction driven by healthy demand in a number of verticals such as oil and gas exploration, production and drilling, department stores, financials, automotive, telecommunication services, restaurants, healthcare, entertainment, and entertainment venues.

The company is expected to see pandemic-driven rise in demand for its expertise in crisis communications, distressed transactions, litigations associated with material adverse-effect clauses, and disputes pertaining to business interruption.

The recent acquisition of certain assets of Delta Partners should strengthen FTI Consulting’s strategy-consulting offering and boost its business-transformation and transactions capabilities.

Numbers That Remain Encouraging

The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a VGM Score of B. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 offer attractive investment opportunities. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Two estimates for 2020 moved north over the past 60 days versus no southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. Over the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 climbed 2.2%.

FTI Consulting has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the consensus mark in two of the past four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 17.9%, on average.

