Reasons Why Investors Should Bet on S&P Global Stock Right Now

S&P Global SPGI, a leading global provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets, has delivered a decent performance over the past month and shows potential to sustain its momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you haven’t taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, you should add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes SPGI an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had a decent run over the past month. Shares of S&P Global have gained 9.5% compared with the 6.4% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Solid Rank: SPGI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 offer attractive investment opportunities for investors. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: Over the past 60 days, four estimates for 2025 have moved northward, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings has increased 0.7% during this period.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: SPGI has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 6.2% on average.

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for S&P Global’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $3.9 billion, suggesting an increase of 7.7% from the year-ago quarter. For 2025, the consensus estimate is pegged at $15.3 billion, indicating a year-over-year rise of 7.7%.

The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $4.25 per share, indicating 12.7% year-over-year growth. For 2025, the consensus mark is pegged at $17.74 per share, implying 13% growth year over year.

Growth Factors: SPGI’s data-centric strategic business solutions across Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices and Engineering Solutions reflect the breadth of its offerings. This helps the company to drive volumes across small, medium and large organizations worldwide.

S&P Global Inc. Revenue (TTM)

S&P Global Inc. revenue-ttm | S&P Global Inc. Quote

Rising demand for business information services, comprising news, information and analytics solutions for transparent enterprise-wide financial performance visibility, drives the growth of SPGI’s offerings. The company-provided accurate market and financial information also helps clients to mitigate risk and perform efficiently.

SPGI’s continuous acquisitions and innovation approach are also key growth factors. In November 2025, the company acquired With Intelligence, a leading provider of private markets data, insights and analytics. The acquisition enables SPGI to provide essential intelligence to customers by combining directly sourced data from asset allocators and fund managers with its own massive data estate. It also accelerates S&P Global's Market Intelligence division.

Additionally, in the third quarter of 2025, the company launched an AI-powered document search tool within iLEVEL, a leading platform for private markets portfolio monitoring, enabling users to get portfolio intelligence data out of the platform easily. It also launched Document Intelligence 2.0, another AI-powered tool within Capital IQ, its market intelligence platform, allowing users to extract real insights across multiple documents simultaneously.

The company also collaborates with Microsoft Anthropic, Google, Salesforce and IBM to generate simplified, user-friendly data and insights. In September 2025, it announced a collaboration with two investment firms, Cambridge Associates and Mercer, delivering comprehensive private markets performance analytics. Additionally, it partnered with Centrifuge, a decentralized infrastructure provider specializing in real-world asset integration, allowing SPGI to enter fund tokenization (a process of changing ownership of a fund into digital tokens on a blockchain) by licensing the S&P 500 Index.

Other Stocks to Consider

A couple of other top-ranked stocks in the industry are Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ and CME Group Inc. CME.

Nasdaq carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. NDAQ has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16.3%. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.7% on average.

CME Group also holds a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, with a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6.7%. CME delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.8% on average.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.