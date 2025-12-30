Reasons Why Investors Should Bet on Omnicom Stock Right Now

Omnicom Group OMC, one of the largest advertising, marketing and corporate communications companies, has delivered strong performance over the past month and shows potential to sustain the momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you haven’t taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, you should add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes OMC an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an excellent run over the past month. Shares of Omnicom have gained 11.7% compared with the 7.4% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Solid Rank: OMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 offer attractive investment opportunities for investors. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: Over the past 60 days, two estimates for 2025 have moved northward, while only one has moved southward, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings has increased by 1% during this period.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: OMC has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters with an earnings surprise of 3.5% on average.

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Omnicom’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $4.5 billion, suggesting an increase of 4.2% from the year-ago quarter. For 2025, the consensus estimate is pegged at $16.3 billion, indicating a year-over-year rise of 3.6%.

The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.59 per share, indicating 7.5% year-over-year growth. For 2025, the consensus mark is pegged at $8.59 per share, implying 6.6% growth year over year.

Growth Factors: OMC’s consumer-centric strategic business solutions across traditional advertising, digital marketing, public relations, brand consulting and precision marketing reflect the varied breadth of its offerings. This helps the company to drive volumes from a range of small, medium and large organizations.

The November 2025 acquisition of Interpublic, a global advertising and marketing holding company, brings highly complementary assets, enabling the development of new products and services and expanding opportunities that drive higher returns on marketing investments.

OMC’s technological advancement approach, launching Omni+, a next-generation marketing operating system, unifies unparalleled data assets, covering campaign performance, consumer behaviors, demographic insights, transaction intelligence and cultural and social indicators.

OMC’s persistent commitment to reward shareholders through dividends and share repurchases creates shareholder value and confidence. The company paid dividends of $581.1 million, $562.7 million and $552.7 million in 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively. It repurchased shares worth $611.4 million, $570.8 million and $370.7 million in 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks are Genpact G and Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR.

Genpact carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. G has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.6%. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.5% on average.

Palantir Technologies also holds a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, with a long-term earnings growth expectation of 50%. PLTR beat earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched once, with an earnings surprise of 16.3% on average.

