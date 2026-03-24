Reasons Why Investors Can Consider Buying Corpay Stock Now

Corpay, Inc. CPAY is benefiting from its multi-channel approach to market and sell its commercial payment solutions by incorporating a comprehensive digital channel, direct sales forces and partner relationships. This enables companies to automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers.

Corpay, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Corpay, Inc. revenue-ttm | Corpay, Inc. Quote

Strategic acquisitions and investments have always been a strong growth catalyst for the company. It acquired Alpha Group International plc in November 2025, a European business-to-business cross-border foreign exchange solution firm, to access an international bank account product and the asset management market segment, ensuring its global customer reach. This acquisition is expected to contribute about $300 million in revenues in 2026.

In October 2025, the company acquired AvidXchange, a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions, in partnership with alternative asset management firm TPG Inc., to deepen its position in the middle-market accounts payable automation and payment space. This acquisition, combined with the Alpha Group acquisition, is likely to contribute approximately $1 to CPAY’s cash earnings per share in 2026.

CPAY continues to deliver strong results in approximately equal-sized vehicle payment businesses in the United States, Europe and Brazil. It is also developing new brand advertisements to raise awareness and exploring new monetization options with its merchant or vendor bases by incorporating instant payment options, debit card payments and eChecks. Recently, it acquired a second local vehicle debt company to accelerate non-toll revenue growth in Brazil.

The current macro environment is likely to boost CPAY’s overall growth. Favorable foreign exchange rates, particularly in the first half of 2026, lower secured overnight financing rates and a constant year-over-year tax rate are collectively expected to positively impact CPAY’s bottom line.

Other Factors That Make CPAY an Attractive Pick

Solid Rank & VGM Score: CPAY currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of B. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities for investors. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: Over the past 60 days, seven estimates for fiscal 2026 have moved northward, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings has increased 4.4% during this period.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: CPAY has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and matched once, delivering an earnings surprise of 1% on average.

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Corpay’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.20 billion, indicating a 19.3% increase from the year-ago quarter. For 2026, the consensus estimate is pegged at $5.28 billion, indicating a year-over-year rise of 16.5%.

The consensus estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $5.44 per share, indicating 20.6% year-over-year growth. For the full year, the consensus mark is pegged at $25.86 per share, implying 30% growth from the prior year.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Deluxe DLX and Coherent Corp. COHR.

Deluxe carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12%.

DLX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.6%, on average.

Coherent Corp. also holds a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 38.1%.

COHR beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, with the earnings surprise being 7.6%, on average.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.