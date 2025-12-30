Reasons Why Investors Can Consider Buying ADP Stock Now

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP is accelerating growth by actively driving DataCloud penetration and stepping up investments in inside sales, mid-market migrations and service alignment initiatives. These transformation efforts are sharpening execution, improving operational efficiency and supporting margin expansion, while also strengthening ADP’s ability to innovate and deliver more scalable, data-driven HCM solutions.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Automatic Data Processing delivered solid momentum, delivering mid-single-digit growth across revenues, earnings, and EPS while maintaining a strong 25.5% adjusted EBIT margin. The performance reflects robust new business bookings, high client retention and higher client funds interest revenue, underscoring the resilience of ADP’s operating model as it continues to invest in AI-driven innovation and long-term growth initiatives.

At the same time, the company is using disciplined, strategic acquisitions to deepen its product portfolio and broaden its global reach. Acquisitions such as Celergo, WorkMarket, Global Cash Card and The Marcus Buckingham Company have expanded the customer base and enhanced international capabilities, while the recent WorkForce Software deal strengthens workforce management within ADP’s HCM suite. By focusing on assets that align closely with its core business and integrate smoothly, ADP continues to reinforce its long-term growth strategy.

Moreover, Automatic Data Processing reinforces its shareholder-friendly strategy by raising its dividend for the 51st consecutive year in November 2025. The 10% increase to an annual rate of $6.80 per share highlights management’s confidence in the company’s strong cash flows and financial resilience. By consistently growing its dividend, ADP demonstrates disciplined capital allocation and underscores its ability to deliver reliable returns despite evolving economic conditions.

Other Factors That Make ADP an Attractive Pick

Solid Rank: ADP currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 offer attractive investment opportunities for investors. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: ADP has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 2.7%, on average.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Quote

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Automatic Data Processing’s second-quarter of fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $5.3 billion, indicating 5.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. For fiscal 2026, the consensus estimate is pegged at $21.76 billion, indicating year-over-year rise of 5.8%.

The consensus estimate for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.58 per share, indicating 9.8% year-over-year growth. For the full fiscal year, the consensus mark is pegged at $10.93 per share, implying 9.2% growth from the prior year.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks are Byrna Technologies BYRN and Veralto Corporation VLTO.

Byrna Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. BYRN has an expected earnings growth rate of 25.8% and 33.3% for 2025 and 2026, respectively.

BYRN has an encouraging earnings surprise history as it has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 167.5%.

Veralto carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

VLTO has an expected earnings growth rate of 8.5% and 9.2% for 2025 and 2026, respectively. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history as it has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 6.5%.

