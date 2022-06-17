Reasons to Stay Invested in Hanover Insurance (THG) Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group’s THG growth in the most profitable Core Commercial and Specialty segments, stable retention, better pricing, strong market presence and solid capital position make it a stock worth retaining in one’s portfolio.



Hanover Insurance Group has a stellar history of delivering positive surprises in the last 14 reported quarters.



This insurer has an impressive VGM Score of A. This helps to identify stocks with the most attractive value, growth and momentum.

Northbound Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 3.3% north in the past 60 days, reflecting analyst optimism.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

THG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Year to date, the stock has gained 4% against the industry’s decline of 5.5%, the Finance sector’s decline of 18.1% and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s decrease of 20.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Optimistic Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings stands at $10.55, implying an increase of 20.6% from the year-ago reported figure on 6.8% higher revenues of $5.5 billion. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings stands at $11.90, implying an increase of 12.8% from the year-ago reported figure on 8.8% higher revenues of $5.7 billion.



THG estimates the bottom line to grow between 12% and 13% over the long term. The expected long-term earnings growth is pegged at 16.1%, better than the industry average of 11.6%.



It has a Growth Score of A.

Solid Dividend History

THG has been hiking dividends for the last 16 years, in addition to paying special dividends. Its yield of 2.1% is better than the industry average of 0.4%.

Growth Drivers

Hanover Insurance, which has evolved into a balanced, small/middle market-focused commercial and personal lines carrier, now looks to be the premier P&C franchise in the independent agency channel. Focus on pricing segmentation and mix management and emphasis on growth in target states, product lines and industry classes in the middle market bode well for THG.



Hanover Insurance expects to increase prices in both home and auto, which, in turn, should help deliver mid-single-digit growth in target returns in Personal Lines in 2022. At Auto, THG expects a near double-digit rate increase for the remainder of 2022.



Rate increases and the successful launch of TAP sales should drive Commercial Lines revenues. Hanover Insurance believes that its market-leading capabilities, operating model and portfolio performance should allow it to benefit in the high-margin $105 billion small commercial market segment.



The Commercial Lines loss ratio is expected to improve in 2022, given the rate increases implemented in 2021. The consolidated expense ratio is projected to improve 20 basis points in 2022 to 31.1%.



Given the accelerated pace in digitalization across the insurance industry, THG continues to invest in technology to upgrade the front-end capabilities.



All these together should help THG deliver the higher end of mid-single-digit net written premium growth in 2022 and a five-year CAGR of more than 7% to $7 billion.



THG estimates an operating return on equity of 14% in the long run, banking on improved rates and cost management.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the property and casualty insurance industry are American Financial Group, Inc. AFG, W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB, and United Fire Group UFCS, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



American Financial delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 41.72%. In the past year, American Financial has rallied 11.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFG’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 9.8% and 6.9% north, respectively, in the past 60 days.



W.R. Berkley’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 27.08%. In the past year, W.R. Berkley stock has increased 27.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WRB’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 7% and 5.1% north, respectively, in the past 60 days.



United Fire Group delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 270.83%. In the past year, the insurer has rallied 5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UFGS’ 2022 earnings has moved 23.5% north in the past 30 days and implies a 46.2% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.