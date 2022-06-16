Reasons to Retain Trane Technologies' (TT) Stock For Now

Trane Technologies plc TT currently benefits from shareholder-friendly measures, business transformation and investments.

The company has an expected long-term (three to five years) earnings per share growth rate of 11.3%. The company’s earnings for 2022 and 2023 are expected to improve 15.9% and 11%, respectively, year over year.

Factors That Auger Well

Trane has a consistent record of rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. In 2021, 2020 and 2019, the company had repurchased shares worth $1.10 billion, $250 million and $750.1 million, respectively. It paid $561.1 million, $507.3 million and $510.1 million in dividends during 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Such moves indicate Trane’s commitment to boosting shareholders’ value and underline its confidence in its business.

Trane continues to pursue its broader growth objectives by focusing on steps to increase revenue stream from parts, services, controls, used equipment and rentals. Also, the company remains focused on improving the quality of its products and services, as well as its operating efficiencies, in order to achieve sustained improvement in earnings and cash flow.

The company remains focused on improving its business operating system and innovation through business transformation initiatives and investments. Intending to lower its cost structure, Trane targets $300 million of annualized savings by 2023.

Some Risks

Trane’s current ratio at the end of first-quarter 2022 was pegged at 1.31, lower than the current ratio of 1.36 reported at fourth-quarter 2021 end and 1.59 at the end of the prior-year quarter. Decreasing current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term obligations.

