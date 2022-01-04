Reasons to Retain Trane Technologies (TT) Stock For Now

Trane Technologies plc’s TT shares have gained 33.6% over the past year compared with 28.7% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite and 43.6% decline of the industry it belongs to.

The company has an impressive Growth Score of B. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth. The company’s earnings for 2021 and 2022 are expected to improve 35.7% and 16% respectively, year over year.

Trane Technologies plc Price

Trane Technologies plc price | Trane Technologies plc Quote

Factors That Auger Well

Trane’s top line remains in good shape, driven by strength across all three segments, namely, Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific, which reported a respective year-over- year growth of 6%, 11% and 3% on a reported basis and 4%, 8% and 1% on an organic basis in the third quarter of 2021. The company remains focused on its steps to increase revenue stream from parts, services, controls, used equipment and rentals.

Trane’s bottom line is benefiting from its improving business operating system and prudent investments. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income both increased 2% in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted operating margin increased a respective 70 basis points and 60 basis points.

Trane puts consistent efforts in rewarding its shareholders. During 2020, the company repurchased shares for $250 million and paid out dividends totaling $507.3 million. It repurchased shares for $750.1 million and $900.2 million, and paid out dividends totaling $15.8 and $41.4 million in 2019 and 2018, respectively. Such moves indicate Trane’s commitment toward boosting shareholders’ value and underline its confidence in its business.

Some Risks

Trane’s cash and cash equivalent of $2.7 billion at the end of third-quarter 2021 was well below the long-term debt level of $4.5 billion. The cash level can meet the short-term debt of $350 million.

