Reasons to Retain Trane Technologies (TT) in Your Portfolio

Trane Technologies plc TT is currently focusing on business transformation to achieve cost savings.

The company’s earnings for 2023 and 2024 are expected to improve 14.4% and 8.4%, respectively, year over year. Revenues for 2023 and 2024 are anticipated to improve 8.7% and 4.3%, respectively.

Factors That Bode Well

Trane Technologies remains focused on improving its business operating system and innovation through business transformation initiatives and investments. The company reduced costs by roughly $240 million in 2022 and targets an additional $60 million reduction by 2023 for a total of $300 million under its current transformation initiatives.

The recent acquisition of MTA is expected to strengthen the company’s ability to offer industrial process cooling solutions and services to food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and automotive industries in key markets. Another acquisition, AL-KO Air Technology expanded its Commercial HVAC product and services portfolios in Europe and Asia. The buyout added high-performing air handling, extraction and ventilation solutions to these portfolios.

Trane Technologies plc Revenue (TTM)

Trane Technologies plc revenue-ttm | Trane Technologies plc Quote

Trane Technologies has a consistent record of rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. In 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, the company repurchased shares worth $1.2 billion, $1.10 billion, $250 million and $750.1 million, respectively. It paid $620 million, $561.1 million, $507.3 million and $510.1 million in dividends in 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Such moves indicate its commitment to boosting shareholders’ value and underlining its confidence in its business.

Some Risks

Trane Technologies’ current ratio at the end of the first quarter of 2023 was pegged at 1.26, lower than the current ratio of 1.32 reported at the end of the prior-year quarter. A decline in the current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term obligations.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

TT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors can consider are Booz Allen Hamilton BAH and Omnicom OMC.

Booz Allen has an expected long-term earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate of 8.9%.

BAH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.7%, on average. BAH carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Omnicom has an expected earnings growth rate of 6.5% for the current year. OMC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average.

OMChas a long-term earnings growth of 4.7% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.