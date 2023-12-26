Reasons to Retain Trane Technologies (TT) for the Time Being

Trane Technologies TT has maintained its commitment to enhancing the quality of its products and services, as well as operational efficiencies, to achieve continuous enhancements in earnings and cash flow. The company prioritizes the improvement of its business operating system and fosters innovation through strategic business transformation initiatives and judicious investments.

Factors in Favor

Trane Technologies remains resolute in its commitment to optimizing business operations and driving innovation through various business transformation initiatives and investments. With a focus on streamlining its cost structure, the company aims to achieve annualized savings of $300 million by 2023.

Trane Technologies plc Price

Trane Technologies plc price | Trane Technologies plc Quote

Consistently prioritizing the enhancement of shareholder value, Trane Technologies employs a combination of dividend payouts and share repurchases. Over the past four years (2019-2022), the company repurchased shares valued at $750.1 million, $250 million, $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively. Additionally, it distributed dividends totaling $510.1 million, $507.3 million, $561.1 million and $620 million in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, demonstrating its confidence in the business and dedication to shareholder value.

Trane Technologies is fully committed to improving product effectiveness, introducing innovative offerings and enhancing user-friendliness. In 2022, the company allocated $211.2 million for research and development, reinforcing its dedication to innovation. Notably, substantial investments in research and development were made in 2021 ($193.5 million) and 2020 ($165 million), highlighting the company's enduring commitment to advancing technology and ensuring product excellence.

Factors Against

Approximately 28% of Trane Technologies' revenues come from countries beyond the United States, thus exposing the it to foreign currency risk. Consequently, the reported results of the company are influenced by fluctuations in foreign currencies. In 2022, there was a Foreign Currency Exchange loss of $17.9 million, marking a 67% increase from the loss experienced in 2021.

TT currently holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few better-ranked stocks from the Business Services sector:

Gartner IT:TheZacks Consensus Estimate of Gartner’s 2023 revenues indicates 7.9% growth from the year-ago figure while earnings are expected to decline 1.9%. The company has beaten the consensus estimate in all four quarters, with an average surprise of 34.4%.

IT sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Broadridge Financial Solutions BR:The Zacks Consensus Estimate of Broadridge’s 2023 revenues indicates 7.7% growth from the year-ago figure while earnings are expected to grow 10.1%. The company has beaten the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and matched on one instance, the average surprise being 5.4%.

BR holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

DocuSignDOCU: The Zacks Consensus Estimate of DocuSign’s 2023 revenues indicates 9.2% growth from the year-ago figure while earnings are expected to grow 39.9%. The company has beaten the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and matched on one instance, the average surprise being 5.4%.

DOCU holds a Zacks Rank of 2.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gartner, Inc. (IT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DocuSign (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.