Reasons to Retain Stericycle (SRCL) Stock in Your Portfolio

Stericycle, Inc. SRCL has an impressive Growth Score of A. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from the company’s financial statements to get a true sense of quality and sustainability of its growth. The company has an expected long-term earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate of 6%.

The stock gained 24.4% in the past six months, outperforming 14.2% growth of the industry it belongs to.

What’s Behind the Rally?

Stericycle maintains a strong position in the waste management industry through long-term customer relationships, expansive operational network and technological improvements.

The company continues to focus on its comprehensive multiyear Business Transformation initiative aimed at improving long-term operational and financial performance. Key aspects within the program that the company is working on are portfolio rationalization, revenue growth, operational cost efficiencies, debt reduction and leverage management, and enterprise resource planning implementation.

Some Risks

Stericycle’s cash and cash equivalent balance of $59 million at the end of third-quarter 2020 was well below the long-term debt level of $1.88 billion, underscoring that the company doesn’t have enough cash to meet this debt burden. Also, the cash level can’t meet the short-term debt of $120 million.

Stericycle’s Communication and Related Services businesses have been weak for quite some time, weighing on its top line. Revenues from this business fell 43% year over year to $33.6 million in the third quarter. Revenues declined 30.4% year over year in 2019 and 18.2% in 2018.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Stericyclecurrently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are CRA International, Inc. CRAI, Gartner, Inc. IT and Insperity, Inc. NSP, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Long-term earnings (three to five years) growth rate for CRA International, Gartner and Insperity is estimated at 13%, 13.5% and 15%, respectively.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Charles River Associates (CRAI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Gartner, Inc. (IT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Insperity, Inc. (NSP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.