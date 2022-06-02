Reasons to Retain Stericycle (SRCL) Stock in Your Portfolio

Stericycle, Inc. SRCL is currently benefiting from strong customer relationships and its multi-year business transformation initiative. company has an expected long-term earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate of 8%.

Factors That Auger Well

Being a leading player in the waste management industry, Stericycle should benefit from ongoing trends such as increasing environmental concerns, rapid industrialization, increase in population and active government measures to reduce illegal dumping.

The services that Stericycle provides cannot usually be delayed and are required on a routine and scheduled basis. This helps the company to achieve a steady flow of revenues. Stericycle has strong customer relationships, boasting of long-term contracts ranging from three to five years. This enables the company to maintain a revenue retention rate of around 90%.

Stericycle, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Stericycle, Inc. revenue-ttm | Stericycle, Inc. Quote

Stericycle is progressing well with its comprehensive multi-year Business Transformation initiative aimed at improving long-term operational and financial performance. The five key objectives of the program include improving quality of revenues; driving operational efficiency through work measurement, asset optimization, technology and strategic sourcing; portfolio rationalization through divestitures; debt reduction and leverage improvement; and ERP implementation.

Hurdles to Counter

In the last-reported quarter, Stericycle’s bottom line was negatively impacted by higher supply chain, labor and other inflationary costs, as well as higher ongoing IT operating expenditures, higher selling costs and bad debt expenses. The impact of divestitures remained a major hindrance to revenue growth.

