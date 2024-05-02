Reasons to Retain Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stock for Now

Quest Diagnostics Inc.‘s DGX legacy base business is significantly advancing its growth strategy with novel testing solutions and enhanced relationships with health systems. Investments in advanced diagnostics are driving faster growth across the company’s customer channels.

However, rising debt and stiff competition are a concern for its operations.

In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 2.4% compared with the industry’s 16.2% rise and 25.6% growth of the S&P 500 composite.

The renowned provider of diagnostic information services has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion. Quest Diagnostics earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 3.67%.

Tailwinds

Growth Momentum in the Base Business Continues: Quest Diagnostics has been experiencing robust volume growth in its core business (excluding COVID Testing) as a result of increased demand for its services due to collaborations with health plans, hospitals and physicians. In 2023, the company’s strong ties with health plans played a crucial role in its growth, resulting in a significant increase in revenues from health plans compared with last year’s levels.

Base business revenues increased nearly 6% in the first quarter of 2024. Given its strong commercial focus on physicians and hospitals and broad health plan access, Quest Diagnostics is in a strong position to capitalize on the sustained high healthcare utilization rates and can continue driving new customer growth.

Strong Potential of Advanced Diagnostics: In first-quarter 2024, the company posted double-digit revenue growth across multiple clinical areas, including brain health, women's health, particularly prenatal and hereditary genetics and advanced cardiometabolic health.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quest Diagnostics’ Alzheimer's disease portfolio, which features the AD-Detect blood testing services and the CSF Tests for diagnosing and monitoring, is one of the most comprehensive in the fast-evolving field of Alzheimer's care. The company will continue to invest in the portfolio, with plans to introduce additional biomarkers later this year and expand the overall menu.

Accelerate Growth Strategy Bodes Well: Quest Diagnostics is undertaking substantial progress on its strategy to drive top-line growth across core customer channels and improve its profitability.

Throughout last year, the company advanced its growth strategy with innovative testing solutions, new and expanded relationships with health systems and a robust pipeline of M&A and professional lab services opportunities. In 2024, Quest Diagnostics is set to launch its first MRD test to physicians following the acquisition of Haystack Oncology. In the first quarter, the company announced clinical trial collaborations with the Rutgers Cancer Institute, Alliance Foundation trials and TriSalus Life Sciences, demonstrating the potential of this innovative technology to help support clinical research.

Downsides

Escalating Debt Level: The company’s solvency level is a concern, with long-term debt totaling $3.80 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2024, while the cash and cash equivalent balance was only $474 million. The current portion of the debt also stood much higher at $906 million.

Competitive Landscape: Quest Diagnostics faces intense competition, primarily from LabCorp, other commercial laboratories and hospitals. While pricing is an important factor in choosing a testing lab, hospital-affiliated physicians expect a high level of service, including an accurate and rapid turnaround of testing results. As a result, Quest Diagnostics and other commercial labs compete with hospital-affiliated labs primarily based on the quality of service.

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has moved up from $8.75 to $8.78 in the past 60 days.

The consensus estimate for the company’s 2024 revenues is pegged at $9.44 billion. The figure suggests a 1.9% rise from the year-ago reported number.

