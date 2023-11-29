Reasons to Retain Maximus (MMS) Stock in Your Portfolio Now

Maximus, Inc. MMS shares have had an impressive run over the past year. The stock has rallied 17.5%, outperforming the11.9% increase of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

MMS has an impressive Growth Score of A. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth. The company’s earnings are expected to increase 38.6% in fiscal 2024 and 6.9% in fiscal 2025.

How is Maximus Faring?

Commitment to shareholder returns makes Maximus a reliable way for investors to compound wealth over the long term. During fiscal 2023, 2022 and 2021, it paid cash dividends of $68.1 million, $68.7 million and $68.8 million, respectively. Such moves indicate the company’s commitment to create value for shareholders and underline its confidence in its business.

Maximus has been active on the acquisition front to expand its business processes, knowledge and client relationships, enhance technical capabilities and gain additional skill sets. Strategic acquisitions also complement the company’s long-term organic growth strategy.

The 2022 acquisition of Stirling Institute of Australia has strengthened its employment services. Another acquisition, BZ Bodies, has strengthened Maximus’ services within the U.K. Both businesses are within its Outside the U.S. segment.

Maximus is a leading operator of government health and human services programs globally. The company maintains solid relationships and a strong reputation with governments. Long-term contracts provide it with a steady flow of revenues.

Moreover, increased longevity and more complex health needs have increased the need for government social benefits and safety-net programs. This is likely to continue driving demand for its services. Maximus’ revenues increased 7.1% year over year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

The company’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 was pegged at 1.46, higher than the year-ago quarter’s 1.33. An increase in the current ratio is desirable as it indicates that it may not have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations. A current ratio of more than 1 often indicates that the company will be easily paying off its short-term obligations.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Maximus currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors can consider the following better-ranked stocks:

Rollins ROL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 20 cents, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ROL has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and matching once, the average surprise being 7.2%.

FTI Consulting FCN also carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The consensus mark for fourth-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.57 per share, indicating 3.3% year-over-year growth.

FCN has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and missing once, the average surprise being 8.5%.

