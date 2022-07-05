Reasons to Retain Maximus (MMS) Stock in Your Portfolio For Now

Maximus, Inc. MMS has an impressive Growth Score of A. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth. The company’s revenues for fiscal 2022 are expected to improve 5.7% year over year.

Factors That Auger Well

With more than 40 years of experience, Maximus has grown to be a leading operator of government health and human services programs globally. The company’s business process management expertise and its ability to deliver cost-effective, efficient and high-scale solutions position it as a lucrative partner to governments.

Maximus maintains solid relationships and a strong reputation with governments. Its long-term contracts provide the company with predictable recurring revenue streams. The company continuously seeks long-term relationships with clients in not only those markets where they operate, but also in adjacent ones. MMS is also focused on expanding its foothold in clinical services, as well as in long-term services and supports. Moreover, complex health needs have increased the requirement for government social benefits and safety-net programs. This should continue driving demand for the company’s services.

Maximus, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Maximus, Inc. revenue-ttm | Maximus, Inc. Quote

The 2021 buyout of Attain has strengthened two core pillars of Maximus’ long-term corporate strategy, including accelerating digital transformation and the ongoing expansion into the U.S. federal market.

Some Risks

Maximus' current ratio at the end of March quarter was pegged at 1.45, lower than the current ratio of 1.57 reported at the end of the prior-year quarter. Decreasing current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term obligations.

