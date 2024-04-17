Reasons to Retain IQVIA (IQV) Stock in Your Portfolio Now

IQVIA Holdings IQV stock has gained 7.5%, outperforming 2.5% and 6.1% growth of the industry it belongs to and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite in the past three months, respectively.

IQV has an expected long-term (three to five years) EPS growth rate of 10.2%. The company’s earnings for 2024 and 2025 are anticipated to grow 8.6% and 13% year over year, respectively. Revenues are expected to increase 3.5% in 2024 and 7.9% in 2025.

Factors That Auger Well

IQVIA’s robust capabilities place it strongly in the life sciences space and enable it to make the most of the market opportunities. The company has a strong healthcare-specific global IT infrastructure, a robust real-world solutions ecosystem, analytics-driven clinical development capabilities, and a growing set of proprietary clinical and commercial applications that assist in growing and retaining relationships with healthcare stakeholders. IQV has developed trusted relationships using its combined offerings of research and development, and commercial services, resulting in a diversified base of more than 10,000 clients (approximately 400 net new clients in 2023) in above 100 nations.

IQVIA’s addressable market size is more than $330 billion and consists of outsourced research and development, technology-enabled clinical, real-world evidence, and connected health and commercial operations markets. The company is expanding its R&D site network and management organization via strategic acquisitions that offer clinical research coordination study feasibility and patient recruitment capability. Lab business capabilities expanded through launching a synthetic antibody discovery offering. Also, IQVIA has expanded its partnership with major pharma firms, securing six new global oncology trials.

In 2023, 2022 and 2021, the company repurchased shares worth $992 million, $1.17 billion and $406 million, respectively. Such strategies not only instill investors’ confidence but also positively impact the bottom line.

Some Risks

IQVIA’s current ratio at the end of fourth-quarter 2023 was pegged at 0.86, lower than the year-ago quarter's 0.89. A current ratio of less than 1 often indicates that the company may have problems paying off its short-term obligations.

The global presence of IQV makes it vulnerable to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations risks. In 2023, 30% of its total revenues were generated in 60 different currencies outside the United States.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

IQVIA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A couple of better-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Waste Connection WCN and Viad Corp VVI.

Waste Connection currently has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

WCN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.9%, on average.

Viad Corp presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15%.

VVI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8%, on average.

