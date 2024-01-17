Reasons to Retain Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) in Your Portfolio Now

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG is well poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its strength in robotics. The optimism, led by solid 2023 results and its progress on the artificial intelligence (AI) front, is expected to contribute further. Risks pertaining to procedure adoption and stiff competition persist.

Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 38.4% in the past year against the industry’s 0.1% decline. The S&P 500 Index has gained 20.6% during the same time frame.

Intuitive Surgical, the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery and the renowned provider of minimally invasive care, has a market capitalization of $128.1 billion. It projects 13.3% growth over the next five years and expects to maintain its strong performance going forward.

The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, delivering an average surprise of 3.03%.



Strength in Robotics: We are upbeat about Intuitive Surgical’s robot-based da Vinci surgical system that enables minimally-invasive surgery and reduces the trauma associated with open surgery. The da Vinci System is powered by robotic technology that has provided the company with solid exposure to medical mechatronics, robotics and AI for the healthcare space.

On ISRG’s third-quarter 2023earnings call the installed base of the da Vinci system grew approximately 13% year over year. The utilization of clinical systems in the field, measured by procedures per system, was up 6% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Progress on the AI Front: We are also positive about the growing adoption of minimally-invasive robot-assisted surgeries, self-automated home-based care, the use of information technology for quick and improved patient care, and the shift of the payment system to a value-based model. These indicate the high prevalence of AI in the MedTech space.

Per management, the rise of medical mechatronics, powerful computing, improved sensing, microfabrication and molecular imaging have enabled new solutions to old problems. AI has been enhancing Intuitive Surgical’s product portfolio with clinical applications, diagnostic support, operational efficiency, electronic health record systems, practice workflows and supply-chain management.

Strong Q3 Results: ISRG’s solid third-quarter 2023 results also buoy optimism. Revenues were primarily driven by continued growth in the company’s da Vinci procedure volume. Intuitive Surgical has also been raising the price of procedures to fight inflationary pressure that also aided sales growth. Meanwhile, the absence of any significant disruptions from COVID-19 during the third quarter seems promising, which may accelerate procedure growth going forward. Although gross margin contracted, operating margin improved during the third quarter (as anticipated). The declining trend in operating expenses is likely to have continued in the fourth quarter of 2023 as well.

Downsides

Risk of Procedure Adoption: Intuitive Surgical faces the risk of adoption of its procedures. This is because adoption growth takes time, as each procedure needs to gain credibility. Furthermore, the wide use of the company’s products requires training of surgical teams. Market acceptance could be delayed by the time required to complete such trainings.

Estimate Trend

Intuitive Surgical is witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for 2023. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings has moved up a cent to $5.58 per share.

The consensus mark for the company’s fourth-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $1.91 billion, indicating a 15.5% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

