Reasons to Retain Howmet (HWM) Stock in Your Portfolio Now

Howmet Aerospace Inc. HWM benefits from strength across the commercial aerospace, commercial transportation, and industrial and other markets despite weakness in the defense aerospace market within the Engineered Structures segment & increasing costs and expenses.



Let us discuss the reasons why investors should retain the stock for the time being.

Growth Catalysts

Business Strength: Growth in the commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, oil and gas, and industrial gas turbine markets is aiding HWM’s Engine Products segment. Within the Fastening Systems segment, the commercial aerospace market, including the emerging wide body recovery, and the commercial transportation market bode well. The Engineered Structures segment is buoyed by growth in the commercial aerospace market, driven by Russian titanium share gains and emerging wide-body recovery. Growth in the commercial transportation market is driving Forged Wheels revenues.



Bullish Outlook: Howmet has raised its 2023 guidance driven by a strong backlog of commercial aircraft orders at both Boeing and Airbus and strength in the defense market. The company now expects revenues in the range of $6.530-$6.560 billion compared with $6.400-$6.470 billion anticipated earlier. In 2022, the company reported revenues of $5.7 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are forecasted to be in the band of $1.76-$1.78 compared with earnings of $1.69-$1.71 per share predicted earlier. In 2022, the company reported adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share.



Rewards to Shareholders: The company continues to increase shareholders’ value through dividend payment & share repurchases. In the first nine months of 2023, the company paid dividends of $52 million and repurchased shares worth $150 million. In September 2023, HWM hiked its dividend by 25% to 5 cents per share.



In light of the above-mentioned positives, we believe, investors should retain HWM stock for now, as suggested by its current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company rose 37.5% in a year compared with the industry‘s 24.5% increase.



