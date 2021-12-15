Reasons to Retain Green Dot (GDOT) Stock in Your Portfolio

Green Dot Corporation GDOT is currently benefiting from an expanding addressable market and long-term growth strategies.

The company’s earnings for 2021 and 2022 are expected to grow at a rate of 6.2% and 18.8%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

Factors That Bode Well

Green Dot remains focused on ensuring the long-term growth of its businesses. The company’s efforts are directed toward acquiring long-term users of its products, improving brands and image, building market adoption and awareness of products, increasing card usage and retaining customers. Its sales and marketing efforts are focused on a broad group, ranging from never-banked to fully-banked consumers.

Green Dot is expanding its addressable market with the help of its banking-as-a-service (BaaS) account programs. The company partners with some top consumer and technology companies to design and develop their fintech banking solutions through its BaaS platform. These solutions are then made available by these companies to their consumers and partners again through integration with the BaaS program, eventually expanding Green Dot’s spectrum of consumers.

Green Dot’s cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash balance at the end of third-quarter 2021 was $1.8 billion with no debt to clear off. This strong cash position allows the company to invest in opportunities that show true potential.

Risks Associated

Green Dot is seeing an increase in expenses as it continues to invest in sales, marketing and product development. For the third quarter, total operating expenses rose 12.6% year over year to $330.7 million.

Green Dot faces tough competition from companies across financial services, financial technology services, retail banking, transaction processing and consumer technology industries.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Green Dotcurrently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Avis Budget CAR, Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN and CRA International, Inc. CRAI.

Avis Budgethas an expected earnings growth rate of around 453.5% for the current year. CAR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 76.9%, on average.

Avis Budget’s shares have surged 499.7% in the past year. CAR has a long-term earnings growth of 18.8%. CAR sports a Zacks #1 Rank.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected earnings growth rate of around 500% for the current year. CCRN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 75%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares have surged 499.7% in the past year. CCRN has a long-term earnings growth of 21.5%. CCRN flaunts a Zacks #1 Rank.

CRA Internationalhas an expected earnings growth rate of around 61.2% for the current year. CRA International has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 51%, on average.

CRA International’s shares have surged 75.4% in the past year. CRA International has a long-term earnings growth of 15.5%. The stock carries a Zacks #2 (Buy) Rank.

