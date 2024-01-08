Reasons to Retain Graco (GGG) Stock in Your Portfolio Now

Graco Inc. GGG has been benefiting from strength in the Industrial and Process segments despite weakness in the Contractor segment and escalating costs.



Let us discuss the reasons why investors should retain the stock for the time being.

Growth Catalysts

Business Strength: Improved project activity in the Asia Pacific region is supporting GGG’s Industrial segment. The Process segment is gaining from the solid momentum in most business units and across all reportable regions, led by double-digit growth in vehicle services and semiconductors. For 2023, the company predicts organic sales growth (on a constant-currency basis) in low-single digits. Also, strong price realization, along with favorable product and channel mix, is aiding the company’s margin performance. Graco’s gross margin increased 490 basis points in the third quarter of 2023.



Investments in Product Innovation: Investments in capacity expansion and product innovation are aiding Graco’s performance. In 2023, the company anticipates capital expenditures to be approximately $200 million, including $130 million for facility expansion projects at its Minnesota, South Dakota, Switzerland and Romania facilities. As for innovation, GGG introduced a hot melt adhesive dispense system, the InvisiPac HM10 and electric-powered airless gun and Ultra QuickShotearlier in 2023.



Rewards to Shareholders: Graco continues to increase shareholders’ value through dividend payments & share repurchases. In the first nine months of 2023, the company paid out dividends worth $118.7 million to its shareholders, up 11.1% year over year. It repurchased common stocks worth $27.1 million in the same period.



In light of the above-mentioned positives, we believe, investors should retain GGG stock for now, as suggested by its current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 20.4% in a year compared with the industry‘s 14.2% increase.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies from the same industry are discussed below:



Graham Corporation GHM presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



GHM delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 264.8%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Graham’s 2023 earnings has increased 106.7%. The stock has risen 109% in the past year.



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT’s fiscal 2024 earnings has increased 1.8% in the past 60 days. Shares of Applied Industrial have rallied 35.3% in the past year.



Crane Company CR currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 29.8%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crane’s 2023 earnings has remained steady. The stock has risen 44.9% in the past year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Graco Inc. (GGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Graham Corporation (GHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crane Company (CR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.