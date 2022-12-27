Reasons to Retain Graco (GGG) Stock in Your Portfolio Now

Graco Inc. GGG is gaining from accretive pricing actions and a solid backlog level, despite supply-chain woes and high labor, logistics and raw material costs. A strong customer base and product investments will also drive GGG’s top line in the near term.



Improved factory movement and upgrades, automation, technology upgrades, energy-efficiency upgrades and material changes are aiding Graco’s Industrial segment. Factory movements and upgrades, technology enhancements, energy-efficiency advancements and asset life maintenance are supporting its Process segment. The Contractor segment’s revenues are benefitting from product innovation and channel expansion, housing and new construction, and infrastructure spending.



Graco plans to invest $190 million in rolling out machinery and equipment during 2022, including $140 million in the expansion of facilities. In 2022, GGG invented products like the ES 500 Stencil rig, LineLazer ES 500 electric battery-powered airless striper et al. Its policy of investing in product innovation and capacity expansion should fuel growth in the quarters ahead.



GGG’s measures to reward its shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks are noteworthy. It paid out dividends of $106.9 million in the first nine months of 2022 and repurchased shares worth $155.2 million in the same period. Also, the quarterly dividend rate was hiked 11.9% in December 2022.

In light of the abovementioned positives, we believe, investors should hold on to Graco stock for now, as suggested by its current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

