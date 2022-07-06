Reasons to Retain GoPro (GPRO) in Your Portfolio for Now

GoPro GPRO is benefiting from robust sales of premium products and an accretive subscriber base. Strong retail partnerships, expanding direct-to-consumer business and new product launches are additional growth drivers. Effective supply chain and channel inventory management are a cushion for revenue performance.

GoPro’s 2022 and 2023 earnings are expected to increase 2.2% and 19.4%, respectively, year over year. Revenues are anticipated to rise 7.1% and 5.3% in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

GPRO has outpaced estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 91.8%, on average.

In the last reported quarter, the company posted earnings of 9 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 80%. The company reported earnings of 3 cents in the year-ago quarter. GoPro generated revenues of $216.7 million, up 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

The company also has an impressive VGM Score of A. This style score consolidates all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

GPRO stock has lost 45.8% in the past year against a 22.4% decline of the Zacks sub-industry. The stock is down 53% from its 52-week high level of $12.14 on Nov 18, 2021, making it relatively affordable for investors.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Strong Fundamentals

Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, GoPro is one of the leading manufacturers of the world's most handy cameras. GoPro manufactures mountable and wearable capture devices such as action cameras and related accessories. Its core product is the HERO line of capture devices, which was initially launched in 2009.

GoPro shipped 523 million camera units during the first quarter of 2022. It aims to translate healthy business momentum and controlled costs into growth and profitability. The company is optimistic about its prospects, because of the strong demand for its products in end markets.

The company is focused on shifting the camera product mix to the high-end and boosting subscription revenue by converting retail customers into GoPro subscribers through the GoPro app. Strong demand across all regions also bodes well. It has been expanding its footprint in emerging markets and is focused on scaling up its customer relationship management efforts.

Apart from stiff competition in the camcorder space, inflationary pressure and production volatility caused by global supply chain disruptions remain concerns for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

Stocks to Consider

A few better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector worth consideration are Synopsys SNPS, Aspen Technology AZPN and Broadcom AVGO. All stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadcom’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $37.03 per share, up 3.8% in the past 60 days. AVGO’s long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 14.5%.

Broadcom’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, with the average being 2.2%. Shares of AVGO have lost 1.5% of their value in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Synopsys 2022 earnings is pegged at $8.47 per share, rising 7.2% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 19.6%.

Synopsys earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 2.7%. Shares of SNPS have increased 8.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aspen’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $5.50 per share, rising 1.5% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 18.4%.

Aspen’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters, the average being 4.1%. Shares of AZPN have grown 29.6% in the past year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.