Reasons to Retain FTI Consulting (FCN) in Your Portfolio

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN has had an impressive run on the bourses over the past year. Shares have appreciated 19.8% against a 4.3% decline in the industry it belongs to and a 9% decline in the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Factors That Augur Well

FTI Consulting has a unique potential to bring together diverse issues like damage assessment, accounting, economics, finance and the industry on a single platform. This makes it an excellent partner for global clients, thereby generating continued revenue growth from the existing international operations. Global operations help to expand its geographic footprint. FCN’s revenues of $755 million rose 6.1% on a year-over-year basis in the second quarter of 2022.

FTI Consulting's current ratio (a measure of liquidity) stood at 2.26 at the end of second-quarter 2022, higher than the 2.16 recorded at the end of second-quarter 2021. An increasing current ratio bodes well for FTI Consulting as it implies that the risk of default is less.

Some Risks

FTI Consulting makes the majority of its investments in hiring qualified professionals as well as promoting and training individuals. Such investments are necessary to enhance growth and are likely to benefit the company in the long term. However, escalating investments on people are likely to weigh on the bottom line at the initial stage.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

FTI Consultingcurrently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interestedin the broader Zacks Business Services sector can also consider stocks like Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR, Genpact Limited G and H&R Block, Inc. HRB.

Avis Budget sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present. CAR has an earnings growth rate of 108.4% for 2022. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Avis Budget delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 69.5%, on average.

Genpact carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. G has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.3%.

Genpact delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average.

H&R Block flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1, currently. HRB has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.5%.

HRB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.2%, on average.



