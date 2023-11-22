Reasons to Retain Fresenius Medical (FMS) in Your Portfolio Now

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA FMS is well-poised for growth on the back of a broad range of dialysis products and services and a solid global foothold. However, stiff competition remains a concern.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 32.3% year to date against the industry’s decline of 6.5%. The S&P 500 Index has gained 14.2% in the same time frame.

The company, with a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, is one of the largest integrated providers of products and services for individuals undergoing dialysis following chronic kidney failure. Its bottom line is anticipated to improve 24.4% in 2024 after declining in 2023. FMS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same once, delivering an average surprise of 43.17%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Catalysts

Fresenius Medical provides a wide range of dialysis products in its dialysis and third-party clinics. These include modular machine components, dialyzers, bloodline systems, HD (hemodialysis) solutions, concentrates and water treatment systems.

The company offers an extensive array of Hemodyalisis, Peritoneal dialysis and Acute Dialysis products. It is focused on further expanding its home dialysis offerings in order to further boost the quality of life for patients and increase their choice of available treatments.

In August, FMS received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for Versi HD with GuideMe Software — the next-generation portable automated peritoneal dialysis system with a completely reinvented self-guided interface. The software can facilitate a smooth and safe switch from hospital to home with easier training experiences. The company has planned to launch the VersiHD with GuideMe Software in selected markets in 2023. Moreover, existing users of VersiHD are also eligible for an upgrade to the GuideMe Software.

Fresenius Medical has a solid market hold in the regions of North America, Europe (EMEA), the Asia Pacific and Latin America. To strengthen its market position, the company is resorting to various approaches like enhancing its organic growth and making strategic and suitable acquisitions. It also aims to align its business activities through public-private partnerships in the dialysis business to tap into new markets in the coming quarters.

Although FMS exited the third quarter on a dismal note, its results reflected strong organic growth on the back of improving treatment volumes as well as a stabilizing labor environment in the United States. A potential continuation of improvement in these two key factors will be beneficial for the company in the rest of 2023. Overall price improvements also supported growth in the Care Enablement segment.

Meanwhile, FMS’ newly implemented operating model led to operational improvements. The bottom line was hurt by inflationary cost increases in energy, material and personnel. These headwinds are likely to improve going forward, which also reflected in the company’s operating outlook.

What’s Hurting the Stock?

Fresenius Medical has numerous competitors in the field of health care services and the sale of dialysis products. Intense competition in the niche markets is likely to hamper the company’s sales opportunities, which, in turn, can lead to a loss of market share.

Recently, positive data from a late-stage study evaluating Novo Nordisk’s new diabetes drug, Ozempic, has raised concern about a potential rise in competitionfor Fresenius Medical. Clinical data suggests that the adoption of Ozempic may have an adverse impact on the dialysis of patients — a major source of FMS’ revenues — going forward.

A lower volume of dialysis led by a potential delay in chronic kidney disease (due to the use of Ozempic) can be detrimental for Fresenius Medical’s top line. Shares of the company plunged significantly following the announcement of the Ozempic study data last week.

U.S. revenues continued to be hurt by the FX impact. Moreover, the bottom line was hurt by inflationary cost increases in energy, material and personnel. However, FMS’ cost-saving initiatives have helped cushion the decline in operating margin. Meanwhile, planned divestitures, as part of the company’s transformational plan, will lead to a loss of revenues going forward.

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 revenues is pegged at $21.16 billion, indicating growth of 3.7% from the previous year’s reported number. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $1.27 per share, implying a decline of 22.6% from the year-ago level.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA price | Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Quote

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same medical industry are Cardinal Health CAH, Biodesix BDSX and Patterson Companies PDCO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Cardinal Health has an estimated long-term growth rate of 15.2%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 15.67%.

CAH’s shares have rallied 35.4% year to date.

Biodesix has an estimated growth rate of 22.7% for 2024. Its earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met the same once, delivering an average surprise of 9.76%.

BDSX’s shares have lost 44.8% year to date.

Patterson Companies has an estimated long-term growth rate of 9.2%. PDCO’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met the same once, delivering an average surprise of 8.47%.

PDCO’s shares have risen 8.8% year to date.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.